What you need to know
- Wi-Fi Alliance releases new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 Release 2 with new features to improve performance and power management.
- This certification update adds support for uplink multi-user MIMO to support greater upload activity.
- Power management features included broadcast target wake time (TWT), extended sleep time, and dynamic multi-user spatial multiplexing power save (SMPS).
Wi-Fi networks are more important than ever with users pushing their Wi-Fi to the limit with new devices and increased demand all the time. Wi-Fi Alliance is evolving its Wi-Fi certification to meet this increasing demand with the release of Wi-Fi Certified 6 Release 2 adding support for increased uplink traffic as well as new power management features. These new features are supported across all supported bands for Wi-Fi 6 including 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz.
These updates are designed to ensure the best performance possible while providing strong WPA3 security. President and CEO of Wi-Fi Alliance, Edgar Figueroa says these updates support Wi-Fi's evolution to support today's needs.
Wi-Fi delivers advanced capabilities that have driven tremendous global innovation, paving the way for massive growth in Wi-Fi applications that users rely on every day. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 Release 2 furthers Wi-Fi's evolution to address today's market needs, and supports more high-performance Wi-Fi scenarios with greater capacity, efficiency, and reliability.
The first major update supports improved uplink capacity. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 Release 2 adds support for uplink multi-user MIMO which enables multiple devices to upload data concurrently to the access point. Wi-Fi networks need to handle more upstream data thanks to people uploading more data whether it's work documents or sharing on social media. Uplink multi-user MIMO can also improve network performance and reduce latency for video conferencing.
This new certification also has a focus on power management features that bring improvements for devices in enterprise and IoT deployments. This includes broadcast target wake time (TWT), extended sleep time, and dynamic multi-user spatial multiplexing power save (SMPS). This allows multiple devices to receive extended sleep periods with specific times to wake up for transmitting data. It also allows for dynamic shut-off of redundant receive chains to further optimize power consumption.
These new features join the list of other great improvements that come with the upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 routers. If you're looking to improve your home network, there's a good chance you can already greatly improve your home network performance by upgrading to one of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers.
Official OnePlus 10 Pro specs are no surprise but still impressive
OnePlus has revealed the specs that will be powering its 2022 flagship in the OnePlus 10 Pro. No details have yet to be shared in regards to the standard OnePlus 10, but the 10 Pro will easily be a contender for best Android phone of the year.
Pixel January update arrives with bug fixes, but the Pixel 6 is left out
Google's first Pixel update of the year includes several bug fixes, but Pixel 6 owners will have to wait for their update.
Every PS5 video game delay in 2022 — and their upcoming release dates
Many high-profile games were delayed throughout the last couple of years due to COVID-19. Unfortunately, the games industry saw that trend continue well into 2021. So we've compiled a list of every game delayed or bumped into 2022 and beyond. Here's what you can expect!
Instead of buying an Eero mesh router, check out these alternatives
Looking for an alternative to Eero's mesh Wi-Fi routers? There are a few great options to choose from.