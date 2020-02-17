Last week and without warning, Samsung announced a partnership with Xbox, extending the love affair between the South Korean tech giant and Microsoft. At Unpacked 2020, Samsung detailed its latest handsets, including the exciting Z Flip vertical folding phone, alongside some truly mind-blowing specs for the high-end Galaxy S20 Ultra. Samsung also announced a partnership with Xbox, stating that this was "just the beginning." When we asked Microsoft for comment, they effectively said: "more details to come." So, given what we know about Microsoft's aspirations for Xbox, and Microsoft's partnership with Samsung thus far on things like the "Your Phone" app, it's not hard to speculate where this could be going — or why it could become a big deal for Xbox. Get protected with deals from ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Surfshark & more A deepening partnership This is the start of Samsung's gaming partnership with Microsoft's Xbox. A lot more to come! #GalaxyS20 pic.twitter.com/dneRnh274K — SamMobile (@SamMobiles) February 11, 2020 For those in the Xbox space that perhaps haven't been following along, Microsoft has already been partnering closely with Samsung lately. It started with the pre-installation of Microsoft apps like Office and OneDrive, and has since extended to system-level APIs that create greater synchronicity between Windows PCs and Galaxy phones. "Your Phone" for Windows 10 and Android allows you to receive text messages and browse recent photographs with a paired Android phone, but the connection on Samsung's more recent Galaxy handsets goes far deeper. Since it's built directly into the OS, you can not only receive texts and notifications far more reliably, but you can even interact directly with your phone over a home network using your mouse and keyboard via a PC.

It's the kind of functionality that we always hoped we'd get with Windows Phone someday, made by a very close partnership with Samsung. It's also the kind of functionality that will probably never happen for the iPhone, due to Apple's tight grip on its ecosystem. That's the productivity stuff, but what about gaming? Samsung and Microsoft have already offered some small hints that the firms were getting together more closely for gaming stuff, with exclusive stickers for the Galaxy Store version of Mixer, for example. But it wasn't until we saw that big XCloud banner on Samsung's Unpacked 2020 stage that you can begin to paint a more detailed picture of what's probably to come. XCloud for every (Samsung) screen