Facebook's F8 developer conference is taking place today, and we expect to learn all about the future of the social media giant's many apps, platforms, and initiatives. Following the pandemic-times trend of online events, this year's F8 will be a virtual conference (Facebook canceled last year's for health and safety concerns).

Despite being constantly in the news for one reason or another, the main "blue" Facebook app is still going strong, while Facebook Messenger is one of the fastest-growing chat apps around. Even with all of the drama surrounding WhatsApp and its privacy policy changes this year, it continues to dominate among messaging platforms worldwide, and Instagram is still the darling of influencers and ordinary people alike. And who could forget Oculus and the growing popularity of VR gaming, fitness, and social opportunities!?