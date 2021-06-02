WhatsApp and InstagramSource: Android Central

Facebook's F8 developer conference is taking place today, and we expect to learn all about the future of the social media giant's many apps, platforms, and initiatives. Following the pandemic-times trend of online events, this year's F8 will be a virtual conference (Facebook canceled last year's for health and safety concerns).

Despite being constantly in the news for one reason or another, the main "blue" Facebook app is still going strong, while Facebook Messenger is one of the fastest-growing chat apps around. Even with all of the drama surrounding WhatsApp and its privacy policy changes this year, it continues to dominate among messaging platforms worldwide, and Instagram is still the darling of influencers and ordinary people alike. And who could forget Oculus and the growing popularity of VR gaming, fitness, and social opportunities!?

Oculus Quest 2 Hand Tracking PushSource: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

Even though the company generates some strong feelings among users and non-users alike, the simple fact is that Facebook's services are intertwined with most of our digital lives. That being the case, it got us wondering... if you could only use one Facebook app or service for the rest of your days, which would it be? We can guess which you might not pick, but narrowing down among the other options might be considerably tougher.