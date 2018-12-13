Everyone knows about the standard black PlayStation 4 console. It's the default, the one you most commonly see on store shelves, and the one you see in just about every demo station when you go to play games yourself. But this standard color isn't the only option, and it may not be the best option for your needs. There are a couple of other great options for PlayStation 4 fans, but with each one comes a drawback you need to be aware of before dropping cash.

Gaming forever PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Exactly what your 4K TV wants. Sony's Pro console does everything the normal PS4 does, but ramps it all up for 4K graphics and higher framerates. Your existing games will look better, and you'll be able to stream video from a bunch of exciting new places in higher quality. $400 at Amazon

Words like "standard" and "default" make this seems like the same, boring choice, but truth be told this is the place to be for almost all of the newest console features. When Sony released a 1TB version of the console, it was first released in black. When Sony releases bundles with the latest games, it's almost always the black version of the console. It's a safe bet because it looks good on every home entertainment center, but if you're ordering at the right time you're going to get the best overall experience from a new black console. The matte white PlayStation

This one is a lot harder to get a hold of, but I think it looks a lot nicer on darker entertainment centers. The white PlayStation 4 stands out, and doesn't look like a giant slanted DVR when you spot it. This design is for people who don't mind broadcasting to everyone who walks into the living room that they're a gamer, and unlike the original glossy white PlayStation 4 the matte Pro version isn't as difficult to clean off. The biggest challenge is finding one, as Sony isn't making these with the same regularity it does the black versions. The Limited Edition PlayStation

If you really want to show off to your friends, you get a PS4 themed after your favorite experience. Sony released three custom Pro consoles this year, two for the launches of God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man and one for the big PlayStation anniversary. Each of these had totally unique designs and are now either very difficult to track down or very expensive. But if you score one, the bragging rights are unlimited. Unfortunately, that limited edition design means you may not be able to get it replaced if something goes wrong. Sony will replace your console if it's still under Warranty and something breaks, but that replacement is not going to be one of the limited edition designs you picked from. Instead, you get the standard black version of the console. But if nothing goes wrong and you're able to keep the console nice for a couple of years, your gaming console is now a collector's item and will likely sell for more if you sell it online instead of trading it in at a store.

