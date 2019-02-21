Best answer: The Galaxy S10 and S10+ are available in a variety of striking colors. If you want something subdued, you're best off with Prism Black or White. Alternatively, if you want your phone to stand out, Prism Blue, Pink, and Green are all fantastic choices. Samsung: Samsung Galaxy S10 ($900)

Samsung: Samsung Galaxy S10+ ($1000)

Samsung: Samsung Galaxy S10e ($750)

Galaxy S10 in Prism Black

Prism Black is available for the Galaxy S10 and S10+ pretty much everywhere you look. The back glass has a reflective black paint job that we've seen a hundred times before, but that doesn't stop it from looking any less classy. The frame of the phone is covered in that same black color to tie the whole look together. Who is it for? While I'm a big fan of all the funky colors/designs we've been seeing in smartphones over the last couple of years, those bold looks aren't for everyone. If you'd rather your phone fade into the background rather than stand out from the crowd, Prism Black is the way to go. It's an attractive color for sure, but it also doesn't try anything new or exciting. For some buyers, that's exactly what they're looking for. Galaxy S10 in Prism White

Prism White offers a good balance of flashy style without overdoing it. The soft white back glass is easy on the eyes, but depending on how surrounding light reflects off of it, you'll see subtle hues of blue and pink. Similar to Prism Black, it's available for the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e on all carriers and for the unlocked model. Who is it for? People hoping for a pure white color may be disappointed with Prism White, but we really dig the whole aesthetic Samsung's going for here. Compared to Prism Black and some of the other colors being offered, Prism White sits in a nice middle area of having a unique sense of style without being too flashy. This will likely be another default choice for a lot of buyers. Galaxy S10 in Prism Blue

Diving into more boisterous colors, we've got the Galaxy S10 in Prism Blue. This color will be available for the Galaxy S10, S10+, and the more affordable S10e. It looks similar to the blue color found on the Galaxy S9, albiet a tad brighter and more punchy. In addition to the blue on the glass back, the frame also gets a baby blue-like coat of paint to complete the aesthetic. Getting your hands on Prism Blue will also be quite easy. It's available for all models of the Galaxy S10 for every carrier and the unlocked version of the phones. Who is it for? Unlike Prism Black and Prism White, Prism Blue is a color that very clearly makes you stand out in a sea of generic, boring-looking phones. Samsung's dabbled with blue colorways on its phone for a couple years now, but Prism Blue may be its best version yet. It's easy on the eyes, and gives the S10 a truly unique look. Galaxy S10 in Flamingo Pink

Seen in the far left of this picture, Flamingo Pink is a very bright and bold color for the S10. It's offered for all models of the phone and is just as vibrant on any of them no matter which one you get. Who is it for? Similar to another color we'll get to in just a little bit, Flamingo Pink is a style that people will either love or hate. Its overly bright and colorful nature may be incredibly appealing to some people, but to others, it could be seen as a tad garish. No matter your personal opinion of the color, it's great to see Samsung trying such bold styles with its U.S. customer base. Galaxy S10 in Prism Green

Next up on the list, we have Prism Green. Prism Green is easily one of the most eye-catching colors you can get for the Galaxy S10, featuring a deep blue/green glass back that's one of the most gorgeous colorways Samsung's concocted to-date. Unfortunately, if you live in the U.S., you're out of luck. At least for the time being, Samsung has no plans to bring Prism Green to the United States. Who is it for? Prism Green is the color to get if you're not really impressed with Prism Blue or Flamingo Pink. It's a truly stunning color to look at that manages to be more unique than a "generic" blue or pink color. As much as we love it, however, its regional availability could prove to be an issue. U.S. customers can certainly try importing the device from another country if they want it bad enough, but for most people, we'd recommend playing it safe and just buying a color that's officially sold where you live. Galaxy S10 in Ceramic White / Ceramic Black

For the first-time ever, Samsung's launching ceramic versions of its phones. There are two to choose from, including Ceramic White and Ceramic Black Compared to Prism White, the color of Ceramic White is a much more pure white and gives the S10 a very clean, sophisticated look. Also, as the name suggests, the back glass has been replaced with ceramic. Ceramic Black is kind of like an upgraded version of Prism Black, with the main difference being that the glass back of the phone has been swapped out for a more premium ceramic finish. While Ceramic White and Black will be readily available in the U.S., they're only being offered for the larger Galaxy S10+. Who is it for? These two colors are for someone that wants an exclusive, premium look for their S10. In addition to being more expensive since you have to splurge for the S10+ over the regular S10, you'll also pay a premium for the ceramic finish instead of one of the glass colors. Those price barriers will likely keep a lot of people from splurging for Ceramic White and Ceramic Black, but for people that have the funds to afford them, that'll just make them even more desirable. Galaxy S10 in Canary Yellow

Lastly, we have Samsung's polarizing Canary Yellow color. Ever since it was first seen in leaked renders, people have been torn about whether or not this actually looks good. This is certainly the brightest and punchiest color Samsung is offering for the S10, and no matter your opinion on it, you can't deny that it really does grab your attention in an instant. Right now, Samsung's reserving its Canary Yellow color exclusively for the more affordable Galaxy S10e. Who is it for? If you have a fun, easy-going, bright personality, there's a good chance Canary Yellow will be the color you're drawn to. No, it's not the most sophisticated option, but it's extremely colorful and even more of an intense yellow than Apple's iPhone XR.

Our pick Samsung Galaxy S10 A premium device inside and out. To no one's surprise, the Galaxy S10 is an absolute powerhouse that's deserving of your time and money. From its stunning AMOLED display, in-screen fingerprint sensor, and three rear cameras, the S10 has something for everyone. $900 at Samsung

Upgrade Samsung Galaxy S10+ The biggest and baddest S10 you can get. The Galaxy S10+ takes the already-great S10 and turns it up to 11. The screen is larger, the battery is bigger, and you get two front-facing cameras instead of one. It may be overkill for some people, but for others, it's a dream come true. $1000 at Samsung

The affordable option Samsung Galaxy S10e An S10 that you can actually afford. The S10 and S10+ are great, but they're also terribly expensive. If you want most of the experience they off for at least $150 less, get the S10e. You still get a great AMOLED display, incredibly fast Snapdragon 855 processor, trusty dual rear cameras, and a lot more. $750 at Samsung