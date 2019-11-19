As hard as it can be to believe at times, foldable phones are now a reality here in 2019. Samsung's Galaxy Fold is the first from a major company to launch in the U.S., and coming in January 2020, the newly-announced Motorola RAZR will hit store shelves.

These two foldables take on very different form factors. The Galaxy Fold is essentially a phone that opens up to be a miniature tablet, where the RAZR is a phone that folds up to be super portable.

Taking a gander through the AC forums, a lot of our members have a lot of thoughts on which form factor is better than the other.