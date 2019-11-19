As hard as it can be to believe at times, foldable phones are now a reality here in 2019. Samsung's Galaxy Fold is the first from a major company to launch in the U.S., and coming in January 2020, the newly-announced Motorola RAZR will hit store shelves.
These two foldables take on very different form factors. The Galaxy Fold is essentially a phone that opens up to be a miniature tablet, where the RAZR is a phone that folds up to be super portable.
Taking a gander through the AC forums, a lot of our members have a lot of thoughts on which form factor is better than the other.
What do you think? Is the Galaxy Fold or Motorola RAZR the better foldable phone?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Samsung outsourcing some production to China to compete with Chinese brands
In an effort to cut costs and compete with Chinese brands, Samsung will begin outsourcing production for its Galaxy A series phones to China.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is exactly what a Star Wars game should be
Respawn finally handed EA a win when it comes to Star Wars games, and I'm hoping this means they'll continue to fund single-player experiences without microtransactions.
Latest Galaxy S11 leak hints at 8K video recording, taller 20:9 screen
An APK teardown of the latest update to the Samsung Camera app has shed light on the possible new camera features that the Galaxy S11 will offer.
These are the best workout cases for the Galaxy S9 and S9+
Whether you're taking your Galaxy S9 to the gym or on a run, these are the cases you should consider buying!