Roblox is a world all its own, multiple worlds, in fact. It's such a unique game that it has its own currency called Robux. While the Roblox site is an option to purchase Robux, there are other places you can buy from too. We've gathered up where you can find them!

Roblox

On the Roblox site, there are a few ways to get Robux. If you click the Robux symbol at the top right of the Roblox website, there is a dropdown menu where you can select "Buy Robux."

This page will allow you to buy one-time packs of Robux or sign up for Roblox Premium, which will give you a monthly subscription of Robux at different amounts depending on what tier of membership you select.