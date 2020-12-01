Roblox is a world all its own, multiple worlds, in fact. It's such a unique game that it has its own currency called Robux. While the Roblox site is an option to purchase Robux, there are other places you can buy from too. We've gathered up where you can find them!
Roblox
On the Roblox site, there are a few ways to get Robux. If you click the Robux symbol at the top right of the Roblox website, there is a dropdown menu where you can select "Buy Robux."
This page will allow you to buy one-time packs of Robux or sign up for Roblox Premium, which will give you a monthly subscription of Robux at different amounts depending on what tier of membership you select.
Gift Cards
You can also purchase Robux in gift card form from retailers. These are done in both digital and physical form for $10, $25, and $50 giving Robux amounts of 800, 2000, and 4500.
Amazon Robux
Amazon has digital gift cards available where after you purchase the Robux, you will need to go to your games library from your account to download your code and redeem your Robux.
Walmart Robux
Walmart also has gift cards available with a digital code, but the cards are in physical form. If you order online, the card will be shipped to you with the code on it.
Best Buy Robux
There are both digital and physical forms available at Best Buy. These digital cards come with emailed instructions after purchase.
There are a few ways to get free Robux too, but those can be difficult to navigate and are often scams, so be careful if you decide to go that route. Now that you know where to buy legitimate Robux, you can live your richest Roblox life and buy yourself a nice outfit, a new game, or other accessories. Pick them up today and bulk up your virtual wallet!
