Best answer: You can get a replacement charger for your Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 directly through Samsung. You can also find chargers for your smartwatch through third-party sellers if you want to save money.
Here's where you can get a replacement charger for your Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
Nothing lasts forever, right? Things break, wear out, or just vanish. Like that favorite pair of jeans you've had for years that finally gave out, you may find yourself in need of a replacement charger for your Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Fear not, unlike your perfectly worn jeans, we can help replace your charger.
Most smartwatches use some form of wireless charging. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 uses Qi wireless charging, although it isn't exactly as your phone uses it. So, you won't be able to use just any wireless charger with your watch. Thankfully, Samsung does sell a replacement wireless charger explicitly made for the Galaxy Watch 3.
Being able to get the exact charger from the manufacturer of your product is a great thing because you know that it is going to work perfectly with your device. The watch and Samsung Wireless Charging Pad will communicate safely and effectively to get your Galaxy Watch 3 back up and running for your day. Alternatively, if you would like to save a few bucks, there are third-party charger options for the smartwatch as well. While these may work just fine and get the job done without issue, there is a chance it may not do a perfect job.
So, no matter whether you have lost your Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 charger, it stopped working, or just want an extra charger, you can get a new one — unlike those ultra-comfy pair of jeans.
Premium time
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
Wireless flow
The Galaxy Watch 3 continues Samsung's run of high-quality smartwatches that are full of extraordinary features while maintaining an elegant exterior. Its wireless charging feature makes keeping it ready a simple as setting it down.
The OG
Samsung Wireless Charging Pad
Going with what you know
Samsung has created a simple and effective design for its smartwatch wireless charger, so going with the original for your Galaxy Watch 3 is an easy choice.
Outside the box
EMallee Wireless Charging Pad
Imitation if flattery
EMallee may not be the original, but it is still a solid option to replace your Galaxy Watch 3 charger. It has many of the same features as the manufacturer's option at a fraction of the cost.
