Best answer: You can get a replacement charger for your Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 directly through Samsung. You can also find chargers for your smartwatch through third-party sellers if you want to save money.

Here's where you can get a replacement charger for your Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Nothing lasts forever, right? Things break, wear out, or just vanish. Like that favorite pair of jeans you've had for years that finally gave out, you may find yourself in need of a replacement charger for your Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Fear not, unlike your perfectly worn jeans, we can help replace your charger.

Most smartwatches use some form of wireless charging. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 uses Qi wireless charging, although it isn't exactly as your phone uses it. So, you won't be able to use just any wireless charger with your watch. Thankfully, Samsung does sell a replacement wireless charger explicitly made for the Galaxy Watch 3.