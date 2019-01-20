Daniel Bader and Andrew Martonik are joined by fellow Android Central writer and Smartwatch aficionado Joe Maring to talk about everything that's new in wearable tech and Google Wear OS. Nike has announced a new pair of self-lacing shoes, and Withings has a $70 watch that boasts 18 months of battery life. Mobvoi and Kate Spade have new watches as well.

Most significantly, Google has announced a 40 million dollar investment in tech from Fossil, and has acquired part of their R&D team. Is this a harbinger of a Pixel Watch, or just an example of Google helping build momentum behind Wear OS?

