Daniel Bader and Andrew Martonik are joined by fellow Android Central writer and Smartwatch aficionado Joe Maring to talk about everything that's new in wearable tech and Google Wear OS. Nike has announced a new pair of self-lacing shoes, and Withings has a $70 watch that boasts 18 months of battery life. Mobvoi and Kate Spade have new watches as well.
Most significantly, Google has announced a 40 million dollar investment in tech from Fossil, and has acquired part of their R&D team. Is this a harbinger of a Pixel Watch, or just an example of Google helping build momentum behind Wear OS?
Show Notes and Links:
- Nike Adapt BB shoes
- Newly independent, Withings returns with colorful $70 Move smartwatch that lasts 18 months
- Mobvoi introduces refreshed TicWatch E2 and S2 with larger battery, 5ATM waterproofing
- Kate Spade's Wear OS smartwatch now has features to match its fashion
- Google buys $40 million in new smartwatch tech from Fossil, acquires part of R&D team
- Best Android Wear OS Smartwatch in 2019
Sponsors:
- Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.
