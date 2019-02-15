Best answer: Although the Honor 8X isn't officially sold in the U.S., it's easy enough to purchase an international model from websites like Amazon and eBay.

You can easily buy the Honor 8X online in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and are interested in buying an Honor 8X, doing so is pretty simple.

Although you won't find the phone being sold at Best Buy or your local carrier store, you can easily find and purchase it on websites like Amazon and eBay.

Amazon is our preferred way to buy the phone since your purchase is eligible for Prime shipping and backed by Amazon's return policy just in case something goes wrong. Additionally, you can choose to get the 8X in either black or blue.

Moving over to eBay, the phone is a little cheaper than what it's priced at on Amazon. You also have protection with eBay's Money Back Guarantee and the seller is Top Rated Plus. While shipping is free, delivery takes a lot longer than it does on Amazon.

Understand the limitations that come with international phones

Here's the catch with buying the Honor 8X in the U.S. While buying it online is easy enough, it's not officially sold by Honor here in the country. Instead, third-party retailers are selling international models of the phone.

What does that mean for you? A couple of things:

There's no manufacturer warranty. Not all of the country's LTE bands are supported.

While the Honor 8X can connect to networks like AT&T and T-Mobile, it doesn't support every single band. For example, since the Honor 8X can't connect to AT&T's LTE bands 12 and 17, it'll have a harder time pulling in a connection in rural areas and in large buildings.

If you're outside the U.S., buy direct from Honor

If you live outside of the United States in a country where the 8X is officially sold, we recommend just buying the phone direct from Honor.

This will ensure you get the best possible price, available promotions, warranty, and everything else in between.