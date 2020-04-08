You want to know where to buy hand sanitizer and are having trouble finding it, huh? Well, supply is at an all-time low, and finding it can be quite difficult. People are buying up all the essentials, and hand sanitizer is one of the hardest things to find right now. It's crucial in keeping your hands clean, so you'll want to have some for sure.
As a result of this, not only is the supply really low, but the few that are in stock have seen prices rise from third-party sellers who are gobbling them up and reselling. Amazon has started cracking down on the price surge, but that isn't helping with the supply issues. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the situation a pandemic, and health officials are warning that things will only get worse over the coming days before they get any better.
It is advised that you wash your hands regularly with antibaterial soap for a minimum of 20 seconds, but in addition, hand sanitizer is a great way to keep the germs off your hands while out and about. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using an alcohol-based sanitizer that has at least 60% alcohol in it. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also has a list of recommended cleaning products that you should be using.
Where to buy hand sanitizer today
- Target: Drive up service optional
- Home Depot: A secret weapon
- Office Depot: The most variety
- CVS: Online inventory is re-stocked!
- Walmart: In-store pickup available
The Coronavirus is impacting just about every part of our daily life, from supplies and essentials to tech, and even the gaming industry right now. With supplies at an all-time low you are probably wondering where you can find some hand sanitizer for yourself. Instead of going from store to store looking, be sure to browse the constantly-updating list below.
You may also be looking for some other essentials, so be sure to check out where to buy toilet paper, face masks that are in-stock, and Lysol wipes, Clorox wipes.
Shop hand sanitizer at Target
Similar to Walmart, Target has a lot of stores across the U.S, making it easy to get your hands on some hand sanitizer the same day. Unfortunately, most of the stores look like supplies are pretty low, but we'd imagine they are receiving shipments and working to get them unloaded as quickly as possible. You can opt for in-store pickup or drive-up service where available, and thanks to its Shipt partnership Target can also offer same-day delivery in many areas, though there is a fee for the service.
Target
Target offers free in-store pickup, drive-up services, and even same-day delivery via Shipt in select areas. It's a great way to get your hands on some hand sanitizer quickly.
Home Depot carries more than just tools
When you think of Home Depot you probably think of tools, lumber, and outdoor supplies, but you may be pleasantly surprised to know that the retailer also carries hand sanitizer. Since it's not the first place people will think to look, stock levels at your local stores may be higher than they are at places like Walmart, Target, and others.
Home Depot
It won't be long before everyone catches on and starts looking at Home Depot, so be sure to check the supply now and grab some for yourself.
Try Office Depot as well
You may not have thought to try something like Office Depot for hand, but similar to Home Depot, it's a great resource that's worth checking out. Online inventory is nonexistent right now, but your local store should still have some sanitizer available. As always, be sure to check back often as stock is replenished.
Office Depot / OfficeMax
Not only is toilet paper in stock here right now, but some of the options are actually on sale. It's pretty crazy given how in-demand this stuff is, so don't miss out.
Consider your local CVS
As of right now, CVS has a lot of online availability for hand sanitizer. Orders ship for free if you buy $35 or more worth of items, with CarePass members getting free shipping on any eligible items. If there's a CVS location near you, it's also not a bad idea to pop in and see what your local store has to offer.
CVS
CVS's online inventory is currently plentiful, making this one of the easiest places to buy hand sanitizer from. If you prefer shopping in-store, your nearest CVS location should also have you covered.
We will continue to update this list as we see availability from other retailers. Be sure to bookmark the page so you can check here before heading to your local stores.
Shop hand sanitizer at Walmart
Walmart has a big advantage over Amazon here in that it has thousands of stores spread across the United States, which means no waiting for something to be shipped to you. Stock varies by store location, though you can often times order it online and pick it up in-store for free, which means you don't have to look all over the place at the store for it, and it guarantees that the stock will be there for you. You can also have some of them shipped to the house, but inventory there is quite limited.
Walmart
Shop online, pick up in-store. It's easy with Walmart, and there appears to be a decent supply available right now so don't miss out.
