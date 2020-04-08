You want to know where to buy hand sanitizer and are having trouble finding it, huh? Well, supply is at an all-time low, and finding it can be quite difficult. People are buying up all the essentials, and hand sanitizer is one of the hardest things to find right now. It's crucial in keeping your hands clean, so you'll want to have some for sure.

As a result of this, not only is the supply really low, but the few that are in stock have seen prices rise from third-party sellers who are gobbling them up and reselling. Amazon has started cracking down on the price surge, but that isn't helping with the supply issues. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the situation a pandemic, and health officials are warning that things will only get worse over the coming days before they get any better.

It is advised that you wash your hands regularly with antibaterial soap for a minimum of 20 seconds, but in addition, hand sanitizer is a great way to keep the germs off your hands while out and about. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using an alcohol-based sanitizer that has at least 60% alcohol in it. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also has a list of recommended cleaning products that you should be using.

Where to buy hand sanitizer today

The Coronavirus is impacting just about every part of our daily life, from supplies and essentials to tech, and even the gaming industry right now. With supplies at an all-time low you are probably wondering where you can find some hand sanitizer for yourself. Instead of going from store to store looking, be sure to browse the constantly-updating list below.

You may also be looking for some other essentials, so be sure to check out where to buy toilet paper, face masks that are in-stock, and Lysol wipes, Clorox wipes.

Shop hand sanitizer at Target

Similar to Walmart, Target has a lot of stores across the U.S, making it easy to get your hands on some hand sanitizer the same day. Unfortunately, most of the stores look like supplies are pretty low, but we'd imagine they are receiving shipments and working to get them unloaded as quickly as possible. You can opt for in-store pickup or drive-up service where available, and thanks to its Shipt partnership Target can also offer same-day delivery in many areas, though there is a fee for the service.