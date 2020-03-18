As most of you are probably aware of at this point, we're currently living in a world where it's more important than ever to stay on top of our health and wellbeing. With the COVID-19 Coronavirus continuing to spread and the regular flu season still in full effect, providing your body with all of the vitamins and nutrients it needs is critical right now.
Unfortunately, as you might have noticed, products you can normally buy with ease are now hard to come by as everyone is stocking up for their own self-isolation plans. This includes things like toilet paper, Lysol wipes, and — yes — Emergen-C.
Emergen-C (or any Vitamin C supplement) is a fantastic way to boost up your immune system and keep your body healthy with so many germs floating around. If you're having trouble finding Emergen-C, here are the stores that still have some in stock for you to buy!
Walmart is your best bet
Walmart is the largest brick-and-mortar retailer on the planet, and as you'd expect from a company of this size, buying Emergen-C from Walmart is fairly easy.
You'll find a large variety of Emergen-C sold at Walmart, a lot of which is currently limited to in-store purchases. Heading to your local Walmart is a sure-fire way to get your hands on Emergen-C that same day, and if you want, you can take advantage of Walmart's convenient pickup service. Inventory for online purchases is extremely limited at the moment, but feel free to check back frequently as more stock is added.
Walmart
Although online availability is scarce, your local Walmart is bound to have Emergen-C in stock. Plus, with so many locations across the U.S., you might live near more than one store and have a couple of Walmarts at your disposal.
Target is another great option
Although it's not quite as large as Walmart, Target is another popular retailer that carries a ton of different supplies. Doing a search for "Emergen-C" on Target's website doesn't show any of the name-brand stuff, but you can buy Vitamin C supplements that are part of Target's own Up&up brand.
Target sells its supplements in chewable and powder options, with availability of these varying based on your local store. While online shopping is pretty much out of the question right now, Target does offer a couple of handy pickup options. You can order supplements through the app and pick them up at the customer service counter, or take advantage of Target Drive Up where an employee will bring your order right to your car.
Target
Online shopping is a no-go at the moment, but Target still has in-store availability of its own Vitamin C supplements so you can keep your immune system in-check without spending name-brand prices.
Live near a Walgreens? Check your local store
Similar to there being a good chance you live near a Walmart, you also probably have a Walgreens in your area. If you do, this is another fantastic place for picking up some Emergen-C.
In-store shopping is what you'll need to do as online availability with Walgreens is depleted, but once you're at your store, you should have plenty of options to choose from (including official Emergen-C and Walgreens' own brand of Vitamin C supplements). It's also not uncommon to find coupons/sales at Walgreens to save some extra cash on Emergen-C, so keep an eye out for those.
Walgreens
You won't be buying Emergen-C from Walgreens' online storefront anytime soon, but if there's a physical location near you, it's definitely worth popping in to see what's available.
Alternatively, head into CVS
Should you be more of a CVS person, we've got a similar situation compared to what's offered by Walgreens. Online stock is nonexistent, but there should be plenty of Emergen-C available at physical CVS storefronts.
CVS carries a wide variety of Emergen-C, along with its own brand of CVS Health Vitamin C supplements. Similar to Walgreens, CVS does a good job at running sales and promos to keep your costs as low as possible.
CVS
If you prefer CVS over Walgreens, heading into your local CVS to stock up on Emergen-C is a good move — especially with the numerous sales the pharmacy often runs.
The inventory situation for Emergen-C is constantly changing, so be sure to check your local stores and online sites on a frequent basis. As that happens, we'll make sure to keep this article updated with the latest available information. Stay healthy and happy shopping!
Coronavirus resources
- Coronavirus and tech: Ongoing list of event cancellations, disruptions, product delays, and more
- How to clean and disinfect your laptop the right way
- How to properly clean and disinfect your smartphone
- Keep tabs on coronavirus using Bing search
- How to easily make hand sanitizer at home when all the stores run out
- Hand sanitizer is still available via these online retailers
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.