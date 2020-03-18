As most of you are probably aware of at this point, we're currently living in a world where it's more important than ever to stay on top of our health and wellbeing. With the COVID-19 Coronavirus continuing to spread and the regular flu season still in full effect, providing your body with all of the vitamins and nutrients it needs is critical right now.

Unfortunately, as you might have noticed, products you can normally buy with ease are now hard to come by as everyone is stocking up for their own self-isolation plans. This includes things like toilet paper, Lysol wipes, and — yes — Emergen-C. Emergen-C (or any Vitamin C supplement) is a fantastic way to boost up your immune system and keep your body healthy with so many germs floating around. If you're having trouble finding Emergen-C, here are the stores that still have some in stock for you to buy! Save big with these deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN & more Walmart is your best bet Walmart is the largest brick-and-mortar retailer on the planet, and as you'd expect from a company of this size, buying Emergen-C from Walmart is fairly easy. You'll find a large variety of Emergen-C sold at Walmart, a lot of which is currently limited to in-store purchases. Heading to your local Walmart is a sure-fire way to get your hands on Emergen-C that same day, and if you want, you can take advantage of Walmart's convenient pickup service. Inventory for online purchases is extremely limited at the moment, but feel free to check back frequently as more stock is added.

Target is another great option Although it's not quite as large as Walmart, Target is another popular retailer that carries a ton of different supplies. Doing a search for "Emergen-C" on Target's website doesn't show any of the name-brand stuff, but you can buy Vitamin C supplements that are part of Target's own Up&up brand. Target sells its supplements in chewable and powder options, with availability of these varying based on your local store. While online shopping is pretty much out of the question right now, Target does offer a couple of handy pickup options. You can order supplements through the app and pick them up at the customer service counter, or take advantage of Target Drive Up where an employee will bring your order right to your car.

Live near a Walgreens? Check your local store Similar to there being a good chance you live near a Walmart, you also probably have a Walgreens in your area. If you do, this is another fantastic place for picking up some Emergen-C. In-store shopping is what you'll need to do as online availability with Walgreens is depleted, but once you're at your store, you should have plenty of options to choose from (including official Emergen-C and Walgreens' own brand of Vitamin C supplements). It's also not uncommon to find coupons/sales at Walgreens to save some extra cash on Emergen-C, so keep an eye out for those.

Alternatively, head into CVS Should you be more of a CVS person, we've got a similar situation compared to what's offered by Walgreens. Online stock is nonexistent, but there should be plenty of Emergen-C available at physical CVS storefronts. CVS carries a wide variety of Emergen-C, along with its own brand of CVS Health Vitamin C supplements. Similar to Walgreens, CVS does a good job at running sales and promos to keep your costs as low as possible.