WhatsApp payments has now been approved for India

What you need to know
- WhatsApp has been granted permission for its payment service in India.
- The company had been testing it in previous years but needed regulatory approval for an expanded launch.
- WhatsApp payments launched in Brazil earlier this year.
WhatsApp has been granted approval to expand its WhatsApp payments service in India. The company had been testing WhatsApp payments since 2018 in the region but had been unable to expand further since then.
Now, with this regulatory approval, WhatsApp can take a step further with its ambitions in India.
Messaging apps have been expanding into e-commerce and payments in the past couple of years. WeChat was always in that business, Google offers some peer to peer payments in the U.S., and Facebook Messenger trialed it out for a while in the UK.
In India, the UPI framework makes building a peer-to-peer payments service relatively painless with Google, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, and Paytm already taking slices of that pie. WhatsApp's ubiquity does place it at an advantage as it'll be more easily able to attract customers in the same way WeChat does; by having an overwhelmingly large and engaged userbase.
Aside from India, WhatsApp earlier this year rolled out its payments service in Brazil. It plans to roll the service to other countries in the future.
Facebook's jack of all things Messaging app is the SMS replacement for most of the world. In the past few years, it has become a staging area for transactions between peers and businesses.
Sony not doing PS5 storage expansion at launch is a bad call
The PS5 will not support SSD storage expansion at launch, and this is a terrible decision for customers. With an 825GB internal SSD, your storage is going to fill up quick.
The DualSense controller's adaptive triggers are crazy good
Precision electronics and outside of the box thinking brings us what might be the best game controller ever. This makes me want to buy a PS5 of my own!
Here are all of the Google AR animals you can see in 3D
Google 3D Animals are one of the best-kept secrets in search. Did you know that if you search for certain animals on a mobile device, you can opt to view the creature in full 3D animation, and even in augmented reality (AR)? You totally can, and it's super cool.
Spice up your smartphone or tablet with the best icon packs for Android
Being able to customize your device is fantastic as it helps to make your device even more of "your own". With the power of Android, you can use third-party launchers to add custom icon themes and these are just some of our favorites.