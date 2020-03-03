Currently, WhatsApp bills itself as a very secure messaging app with end-to-end encryption protecting your messages even when backed up. However, that protection only applies to messages and backups which are stored on your device. When moved to Google Drive for remote backups and restoration, WhatsApp warns you that the end-to-end protection no longer applies. It may soon do away with that warning. In alpha builds of the app, it's trialing out a new feature that will let you password protect the backups you upload to your Google Drive account.

As per the folks at WABetaInfo who learned this information:

WhatsApp is now focusing on security features, like the possibility to protect your backup hosted on Google Drive! The feature is in an alpha stage of development, so what we're showing now is very poor but it's enough to understand what's its purpose. Basically, the feature allows you to encrypt your backup with a password, so you're sure that nobody (neither WhatsApp nor Google) will be able to see its content.

There are some caveats here. Let's start with the most obvious one, it's an alpha feature. You won't see it today, and you won't see it tomorrow, it could be a year before WhatsApp enables it — just like with dark mode. Facebook is planning on merging WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram Direct on the backend sometime soon. It's not clear if this change could affect the merger or vice versa.

"Privacy and security are in our DNA, which is why we have end-to-end encryption. When end-to-end encrypted, your messages, photos, videos, voice messages, documents, status updates, and calls are secured from falling into the wrong hands," WhatsApp says. With this addition — if it happens — data gets a bit safer from prying eyes.