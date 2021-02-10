There's a lot we use our phones for these days — including everything from virtual work meetings to endless scrolling on Reddit and Twitter.

Smartphones serve a wide variety of wants/needs, but as you've likely noticed, certain handsets are better at certain things than others. In recent years, some companies have gone all-in with crafting handsets that are absolute beasts for gaming.

A few of our AC forum members recently got to talking about their preference for the best gaming phones, saying:

What say you? What's your favorite Android phone for gaming in 2021?

Join the conversation in the forums!