There's a lot we use our phones for these days — including everything from virtual work meetings to endless scrolling on Reddit and Twitter.

Smartphones serve a wide variety of wants/needs, but as you've likely noticed, certain handsets are better at certain things than others. In recent years, some companies have gone all-in with crafting handsets that are absolute beasts for gaming.

A few of our AC forum members recently got to talking about their preference for the best gaming phones, saying:

AedAeden
You can check these phones - Asus ROG Phone 3, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or OnePlus 8 Pro

L0n3N1nja
The best will be something with the new Snapdragon 888, not many phones have launched with it yet. It powers the S21 line in North America. ASUS has the ROG line of gaming phones as well. I don't know if they released an updated version with the Snapdragon 888 yet.

bayaa
Asus rog is the beast

What say you? What's your favorite Android phone for gaming in 2021?

