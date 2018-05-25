OxygenOS is the software that powers OnePlus phones, and even if you're not enrolled in the Open Beta, it's still frequently updated with new features and bug fixes to keep an eye out for.

It can be tough to keep track of what's new, so we'll be updating this guide with each new OxygenOS update that's rolled out.

May 25, 2018 — Face Unlock comes to the OnePlus 3/3T with OxygenOS 5.0.3

The OnePlus 3 and 3T may be getting up in their age, but that doesn't stop OnePlus from pushing new features to them. OxyenOS 5.0.3 is rolling out to the phones now, and the highlight here is easily the addition of Face Unlock.

This is the same technology introduced on the OnePlus 5T, allowing you to quickly unlock your 3 or 3T by just looking at it. Other items included with the update are as follows:

Android security patch updated to May 2018

Refined UI for the Shelf

New app shortcuts design

More options when long-pressing an app icon

OnePlus Gallery gets Places menu, ability to share photos to Shot-On-OnePlus, and Recently Deleted collection

Large Files category in File Manager

OnePlus Weather app gets new widget, improved positioning accuracy, and refresh interval setting

May 24, 2018 — OxygenOS 5.1.5 adds May security patch and super slow motion video to OnePlus 6

OnePlus just opened sales for the OnePlus 6 a few days ago, but even so, the company already has a new software update that's rolling out to it.

This isn't a particularly big update, but two notable additions include the May 2018 Android security patch and a super slow motion mode for the camera that records video in 720p at 480 FPS and 1080p at 240 FPS.

Other goodies include: