When Disney originally purchased the Star Wars franchise for $4 billion at the end of 2012, the direction of the series seemed pretty clear. A new trilogy, a couple of solo movies featuring the antics of one or two characters at a time, and a bright outlook on the horizon. Fast forward half a dozen years and the future has become less clear. While the trilogy turned out to be a big financial success for Disney, grossing $4.3 billion as of this writing, the critical reception of Disney's Star Wars projects has been quite mixed. That mixed response has seen Disney change plans time and time again, with rumors flying in every direction over the future of the franchise and its tried-and-true trilogy format.

But one thing seems certain: the work of Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, and Taika Waititi is universally loved. Dave Filoni, who has been responsible for much of the animated Star Wars series and had a hand in The Mandalorian, is well respected among critics and fans alike. Jon Favreau and Taika Waititi both had a huge hand in the making of The Mandalorian as well, and it's the commercial and critical success of this show that seems to be driving the direction of Star Wars going forward.

In a rumor posted by Hollywood Reporter, Taika Waititi's performance as the director of Chapter 8 of The Mandalorian, Thor: Ragnarok, as well as being the voice of IG-11 (and the lovable Korg in The Avengers), has uniquely positioned him to help direct the vision of at least one new Star Wars movie this decade. Details are light on Disney's courtship of Waititi and little is know at this point, but all signs point to Favreau, Waititi, and Filoni's heavy involvement in the future of the Star Wars cinematic universe, and it's entirely likely that much of this work will appear on Disney+.