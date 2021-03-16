Samsung Galaxy Buds+Source: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

Here at AC, we've reviewed dozens of the best wireless earbuds and best wireless headphones for years now, and each member of the team certainly has our own favorite brands and devices. From the more audiophile-targeted Jabra 85t earbuds to more affordable earbuds like the Creative Outlier Air V2, there really is a pair for every ear, and every phone. That got us wondering what the fine folks on the AC forums were wearing...

2kchevy
2kchevy

I use samsung galaxy buds. They work great for me.

bandofbrothers2112
bandofbrothers2112

After using the Samsung Galaxy Buds I then moved to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and really like how they fit and sound.

o4liberty
o4liberty

I use the beats pro they work great for me and stay in my ear with the ear hook.

monsieurms
monsieurms

Tribit Flybuds noise canceling is about $44 on Amazon with current coupon discount. This company makes reasonably priced products that give a lot of bang for the buck and don't sacrifice much.

Donglelife872
Donglelife872

It seems to be about earbuds, but the title also mentions earphones/headphones. I've been using the Ultrasone Pro 900s on my phone for quite a while. They certainly weren't made for that purpose, but they work great. I had to use a backup when the wire shorted out and I had to get that replaced. I found that Grados also work well.

We want to hear from you — What wireless earbuds or headphones are you using with your Android phone right now? Would you recommend them?

Join the conversation in the forums!

