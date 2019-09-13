Although not everyone seems to agree that it's a necessity, there's no denying the convenience that wireless charging brings. Having the option to plop your phone down on a cradle/pad and have it refuel without plugging anything in can be quite nice, especially on phones that support fast wireless charging.

Not all wireless chargers are made equally, however. Some charge faster than others, and some go as far to charge multiple devices at once.

Taking a look at the AC forums, here are the wireless chargers our members are using right now.

gernerttl

I have the Samsung dual wireless charger (2018). It charges both my Gear Sport and Note 10+ with ease. My phone is at 45% and is saying 1h 35m to full charge.

james702283

The new samsung 15w and the 2018 charge pad.

pool_shark

I'm considering this. 2-Pack 15W Wireless Charger, Seneo 189 USB-C Qi-Certified Fast Charging Pad and Stand, 15W for LG V30/V40, Fast Charging for iPhone Xs Max/XR/X/8P/New Airpods,Galaxy S10/Note 9 (No AC Adapter)-Black https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WGCG7TB/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_i_SLmEDbVHWG30E?tag=androidcentral00-20&amp;ascsubtag=UUacUvbUpU6639188

ZOMMBIE1

Wireless charger duo. Charges both phone and watch

What about you? What wireless charger are you currently using?

