If you go to buy a smartwatch here in late-2019, you have quite a few options to choose from.

Fossil's recently-released Gen 5 Smartwatch is one of the best options out there if Wear OS is what you're after, Samsung's Tizen platform is blossoming with options such as the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active 2, and the Fitbit Versa 2 is a great choice for people invested in the ever-growing Fitbit ecosystem.

There are endless options for smartwatches that work with Android phones, and taking a look at the AC forums, these are the ones our members are currently using.

Borarjti

I love my gear s3 frontier but if you can wait I would say wait for the active 2. I'll upgrade when my gear s3 dies but there's not point right now to upgrade for the sake of upgrading.

cwbcpa

I've been using the Gear S3 for a little over 2 years now. In my opinion, it's held up better than my AW series 3. It's definitely made better and I prefer the interface, but that's certainly a personal preference. The AW4 is a pretty big step forward so if you are looking for something along those lines, I'd wait and see how good the Active 2 is. Either way, if you use a lot of apps on your...

comestim

I have Galaxy Watch and Gear S3 but I use the S3 the most because of it working with Samsung Pay on almost any reader yet. Not sure why they made the Galaxy watch work with only NFC.

msm0511

I also have an Apple Watch, and honestly I always go back to iOS for my daily driver because I like it so much, and haven't had a very good experience with the watches I've tried so far. I got the OG Active free with my Note 10+, and I'm not a fan of it at all. It's ok for fitness and notifications, and that's it. I've wanted to try some of the other Samsung watches though. I also haven't tried...

What about you? What smartwatch are you currently using?

