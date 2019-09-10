If you go to buy a smartwatch here in late-2019, you have quite a few options to choose from.

Fossil's recently-released Gen 5 Smartwatch is one of the best options out there if Wear OS is what you're after, Samsung's Tizen platform is blossoming with options such as the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active 2, and the Fitbit Versa 2 is a great choice for people invested in the ever-growing Fitbit ecosystem.

There are endless options for smartwatches that work with Android phones, and taking a look at the AC forums, these are the ones our members are currently using.