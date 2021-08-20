If you're looking for the best Android smartwatch and you want to be sure you choose the right size for your needs, you'll be glad to learn there are plenty of options within the Galaxy Watch 4 lineup. Considering that this also happens to be the first Wear OS 3 watch to hit the market, there's a lot to look forward to. When choosing between the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the key differences are in the physical design. To recap, the Galaxy Watch 4 comes in 40 and 44mm sizes, both of which come in aluminum cases with a digital bezel. If you're a minimalist when it comes to your accessories, this might just be the watch for you.

Most users will love the 44mm Galaxy Watch.