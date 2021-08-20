If you're currently on the fence about whether you should buy the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, one of the questions you're probably asking yourself about your size preference. The good news is that among the new models, there are four different Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 sizes to pick from. Your ultimate decision will likely depend on the size of your wrist and which Galaxy Watch 4 design you find more appealing. We've rounded up each of the options to help you pick a winner.
- Larger display for the win: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm)
- Smallest and lightest: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)
- Get your bezel on: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)
- Go big or go home: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)
Larger display for the win: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm)Staff Pick
If you like the sound of a lightweight aluminum case but you want a big display, the 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 variant may appeal to you. It's less than a gram heavier than the smaller 40mm variant, so it's still very light. You get a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a digital rotating bezel. You can get this watch in green, black, or silver.
Smallest and lightest: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)
Fitness enthusiasts who want the lightest and most compact Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 size possible should opt for the 40mm aluminum variant. This model still offers a generous display size at 1.2 inches and you get the same digital rotating bezel around the edge, but there's no extra bulk to worry about. The color options for this model include black, silver, and pink gold.
Get your bezel on: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)
If you love the tech that smartwatches provide but you're still a fan of the traditional look, you might prefer one of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic models. The smaller variant comes in a 42mm stainless steel case, so it has a bit more weight to it. The other difference is the physical rotating bezel, which adds to the classy aesthetic. The 42mm comes in black and silver.
Go big or go home: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)
Perhaps you want the biggest watch available. If so, you might be drawn to the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. This variant is the largest of the bunch, which also means it's the heaviest. If a little extra weight won't bother you, you'll love the stunning 1.4-inch display that's surrounded by a physical rotating bezel. This Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 size also comes in black and silver.
What size Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 should you buy?
If you're looking for the best Android smartwatch and you want to be sure you choose the right size for your needs, you'll be glad to learn there are plenty of options within the Galaxy Watch 4 lineup. Considering that this also happens to be the first Wear OS 3 watch to hit the market, there's a lot to look forward to.
When choosing between the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the key differences are in the physical design. To recap, the Galaxy Watch 4 comes in 40 and 44mm sizes, both of which come in aluminum cases with a digital bezel. If you're a minimalist when it comes to your accessories, this might just be the watch for you.
Most users will love the 44mm Galaxy Watch.
If the color of your watch is important to you, that may also impact your decision. The 40mm comes in black, silver, and pink gold. The 44mm comes in black, silver, and green. I'm partial to the deep green shade myself and who doesn't love a big display? Most users will love the 44mm Galaxy Watch.
When you're looking for a watch that allows you to enjoy the latest and greatest tech but you also want some traditional design elements, you'll want to consider the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic models. The size options for these variants are 42 and 46mm. You'll also appreciate the premium look of the stainless steel case.
However, keep in mind that these models are heavier than their aluminum counterparts. You get a fun and seamless physical bezel that's easy to rotate as you navigate through the user interface. What more could you ask for? Both models come in black and silver, so you'll only have to determine whether the smaller or larger variant is right for your wrist.
