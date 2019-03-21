Best answer: Google revealed that upon Stadia's launch in 2019 it will be available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and parts of Europe first. The company did not mention support for Asia, South America, India, or Africa at this time.

Why just the US, Canada, UK, and parts of Europe?

Presumably, Google sees these areas as the most important markets to target, and these regions already have decent internet infrastructures. The company otherwise did not specify the reasoning for this decision. As of right now, there's no information on availability in South America, Asia, India, or Africa.

Will it ever be released in other territories?

Don't expect Stadia to stop there and leave out so many markets. It's important to note that Stadia is just launching in the aforementioned regions "first." The door is open for a wider release in more territories at some point in the future. Google plans to reveal more information about the future of Stadia sometime this summer.

Stadia head of engineering Majd Bakar describes Google's data center network as "fiber optic links and subsea cables between hundreds of points of presence and more than 7,500 edge node locations around the globe, all connected with our network backbone." With this type of infrastructure in place on Google's end, it certainly looks as if a lot more areas will be getting the streaming service eventually.