Sony keeps a notoriously tight lock on the PlayStation ecosystem and has since its inception over two decades ago. In recent years, it's loosened this hold somewhat — starting to release exclusive games on PC and sort of but not really openly supporting cross-play — and now the company plans to expand into the mobile gaming market. This isn't about favoring mobile over consoles or vice versa, but it will be used as a way to diversify its assets. Jim Ryan confirmed the company's plans to invest more heavily in mobile games during a company strategy meeting ahead of its recent investor relations day. Mobile is just one of the areas we are exploring to reach millions of gamers beyond our platforms. PlayStation has a huge catalog of diverse first-party IP that can transition to smartphone gaming and complement our AAA games or live service games. We are exploring the mobile market with some wonderful PlayStation franchises, so please stay tuned. Through investments in IP, Group collaboration within Sony, investment in Social and Mobile, we are excited for the opportunity to continue to expand our community and welcome millions of new gamers to the PlayStation family. And in a recent interview with Axios, Ryan said, "I would say unequivocally that we are competing for leisure hours, and that any definition of competition has to extend way beyond the boundaries of what has traditionally been defined as gaming. The thinking here is that our IP portfolio is in such a strong state right now, it seems perverse to restrict enjoyment of it to our existing PlayStation community."

PlayStation considers mobile to be a new growth vector for its games and will pursue it in addition to building the platform it has on PS5, which has already sold 7.8 million units worldwide. That said, it also recognizes that the importance of consoles in its business models is shrinking as software and services make up a larger chunk of the pie. To put mobile gaming numbers into perspective, the NPD Group revealed that there were 239 million active mobile gamers across the United States and Canada in 2020 (that's roughly 65% of the population), a 12% increase from the previous year. Mobile gaming revenue in those two countries exceeded $16.2 billion. Statista reports that mobile gaming accounts for half of the global gaming market, generating $75 billion last year alone. These are staggering numbers, ones that Sony knows it can't ignore. Microsoft has already found great success with Xbox Game Pass on Android, creating a well-rounded ecosystem with the power of the cloud. That's something that I think PlayStation should leverage with PS Now.