These are the Android brands our readers are using, and guess who's top of the list

We asked our readers what Android brand they use as their current smartphone.

Nearly 42% are using Samsung, with Google following behind with 28% of votes.

OnePlus was a popular choice as well, with some users commenting about ASUS phones being their favorites.

Over the weekend, we asked our readers what brand they're using as their current smartphone. We received more than 15,000 responses to our poll (thank you!), and out of nearly ten options, Samsung came out on top with about 42% of the votes. Google was in second place with 28% of votes, followed by OnePlus with 10%.

(Image credit: Android Central)

The results aren't too surprising, especially given that Samsung continues to dominate the Android smartphone market in the wake of growing competition from Chinese OEMs. The company has released a smartphone for nearly every price point in various regions. Not to mention, Samsung has offered impressive software support for its best Android phones and even its midrange, like the new Galaxy A53 5G, which is receiving four OS upgrades.

Google has had an impressive run with the Pixel 6 series, which has managed to help the tech giant capture record Pixel sales in Q4 2021. And OnePlus has also impressed with its latest smartphones, both in the high-end and mid-range. Despite capturing third place at least in the U.S. market, Motorola is surprisingly low on the list, as is LG, which is not much of a surprise.

Many users across Android Central social media commented that they enjoy their Samsung phones. Some, however, prefer other devices such as the ASUS Zenfone and ROG series phones.

Using an Asus Zenfone 6 right now. Excellent phone, but I'm probably going to upgrade this year, I'll miss the flip camera when I do. Looking at the OnePlus 10 pro, depends on how the US version of the software turns out.March 21, 2022 See more

One user on Facebook commented that they prefer phones that don't use the "stock" Android experience:

"Anything that doesn't have standard Android 12. Moved to Samsung just because One UI 4 doesn't look and feel like a bloated, bubbly, pastel mess."

The complaint mirrors my own irritations with the Pixel lineup and Google's Android 12 UI, which has been the major reason I haven't made the Pixel 6 Pro my main driver.

Fortunately, Android is far-reaching, and the bevy of brands making phones means there's enough choice for everyone to have something they like.