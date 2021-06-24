Amazon's annual Prime Day event is always an exciting experience with tons of opportunities for customers to save money on their favorite products and services, and this year was certainly no different. We saw literally thousands of deals come and go over the two-day period — some of those offers were amazing, some were not so great, and some were just plain bad.
Despite frantically covering all of the best deals that we could find and passing them along to you, our dear readers, the Android Central team was able to pick up some really useful items for themselves. These included big-ticket items like noise-canceling headphones and fancy 4K TVs, as well as more practical pick-ups like wall chargers and Raspberry Pi accessories.
You can't always get what you want — even on Prime day.
However, just as interesting as the deals we scored were the deals we missed out on. I know my colleague Ara Wagoner was hoping for more (and better) deals on the best Chromebooks, and our gaming guru Jennifer Locke wished there were more deals on Playstation 5 accessories. Nicholas Sutrich and I were both hoping for some better smartphone discounts from Samsung and OnePlus, in particular, and my pal Derrek Lee wished there were more Wear OS smartwatch discounts to be had.
So what about you? What was the one thing you were hoping to get on Prime Day but missed out on for whatever reason? Do you think you'll try to purchase that item even if it's not on sale, or might you wait for Black Friday? Or did you skip out on Prime Day altogether? Let us know!
