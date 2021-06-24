Amazon's annual Prime Day event is always an exciting experience with tons of opportunities for customers to save money on their favorite products and services, and this year was certainly no different. We saw literally thousands of deals come and go over the two-day period — some of those offers were amazing, some were not so great, and some were just plain bad.

Despite frantically covering all of the best deals that we could find and passing them along to you, our dear readers, the Android Central team was able to pick up some really useful items for themselves. These included big-ticket items like noise-canceling headphones and fancy 4K TVs, as well as more practical pick-ups like wall chargers and Raspberry Pi accessories.