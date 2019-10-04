Best answer: The ROG Phone 2 lets you play over a hundred games at 120fps, including a few standout titles like Minecraft, Minecraft Earth, Mortal Kombat, Alto's Odyssey, Vainglory, Don't Starve, and even Temple Run 2. There's no shortage of titles to choose from here.
- Unleash the game: ASUS ROG Phone 2 ($900 at B&H Photo)
Plenty of great games to choose from
The marquee feature on the ROG Phone 2 is the 120Hz panel. The screen refreshes 120 times every second, double that of a regular 60Hz display. That makes everyday interactions near-instantaneous, and also makes gaming an absolute delight. Thankfully, there are over a hundred games that you can play at 120fps on the ROG Phone II. Here's the full list of games that run at 120fps on the device:
- 1945 Air Forces
- Ace Force: Joint Combat
- Airline Commander
- Alto's Adventure
- Alto's Odyssey
- Armajet
- Assassins Creed Rebellion
- Auto Chess
- Badland Brawl
- Ballz
- Ballz Bounce Puzzle
- Batman: The Enemy Within
- Battlelands Royale
- Bendy in Nightmare Run
- Blade Bound: Hack and Slash of Darkness
- Bleach Brave Souls
- Boggle With Friends: Word Game
- Bombastic Brothers
- Breakneck
- Bullet Force
- Bullet League
- Card Thief
- CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars
- Chameleon Run
- Chicken Jump
- Chilly Snow
- Contest of Champions
- Cover Fire
- CSR Racing 2
- DARIUSBURST -SP
- Dead Target - Offline Zombie Shooter
- Dead Trigger 2
- Deer Hunter 2018
- Deus Ex Go
- Dokdo
- Don't Starve
- Don't Starve: Shipwrecked
- Dub Dash
- Durango: Wild lands
- Epic Battle Simulator
- Epic Battle Simulator 2
- Eternium
- Falling Ballz
- Flaming Core
- Frag Pro Shooter
- FZ9 Timeshift
- Gear.Club - True Racing
- Golf Clash
- Grimvalor
- Groove Coaster 2
- Grow Kingdom
- Hill Climb 2
- Hitman Go
- Injustice 2
- Into the Dead
- King Of Sails : Royal Navy
- Lara Croft Go
- Lara Croft: Relic Run
- Legendary: Game of Heroes
- Lemmings - Puzzle Adventure
- Man or Vampire
- MaskGun Multiplayer FPS
- Minecraft
- Minecraft Earth
- Mini DAYZ: Zombie Survival
- Mini Metro
- Modern OPS
- Mortal Kombat
- Nonstop Knight 2
- Oddmar
- OK Golf
- Pac-Man
- Pac-Man 256
- PAC-MAN Pop
- Payback 2 - The Battle Sandbox
- Perfect Slices
- Pixel Gun 3D
- Plague Inc
- Pumped BMX 3
- Rayman Adventures
- Real Racing 3
- Rebel Inc
- Rocket Sky
- Riptide GP
- Rope Hero
- Sandballs
- Shadow Fight 2
- Shadow Fight 3
- Shadowgun: Legends
- Shadowmatic
- Shining Force Classics
- Skullgirls
- Sky Force Reloaded
- Sonic Dash
- Sonic Dash 2
- Sonic the Hedgehog Classic
- Soul Knight
- Space Armada: Galaxy Wars
- Space Commander
- Space Jet: Space ships galaxy game
- Stick War: Legacy
- Streets of Rage 2 Classic
- Subdivision Infinity
- Subway Surfers
- Summoners War
- Temple Run 2
- The Walking Dead: Road to Survival
- Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery
- Toon Blast
- Traffic Rider
- Trials Frontier
- UNKILLED - Zombie FPS Shooting
- Vainglory
- Vendetta Online
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf
- Wonder Tactics
- WWE: Champions 2019
While it's great to see so many decent options on the list, battle royale titles like PUBG and Fortnite are locked to 60fps. Not included in the list are Pinout, SimCity BuildIt, and Star Forces: Space Shooter, which are playable at 70fps; and Robot Warfare and Zen Pinball at 100fps.
Game on
ASUS ROG Phone 2
Taking mobile gaming to another level.
The ROG Phone 2 is the most powerful Android phone available today. You get a stunning 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display backed by a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage. There's a three-layer cooling system to ensure the chipset isn't throttled during intense gaming sessions, and the massive 6000mAh battery allows you to play for longer.
