Best answer: The ROG Phone 2 lets you play over a hundred games at 120fps, including a few standout titles like Minecraft, Minecraft Earth, Mortal Kombat, Alto's Odyssey, Vainglory, Don't Starve, and even Temple Run 2. There's no shortage of titles to choose from here.

Plenty of great games to choose from

The marquee feature on the ROG Phone 2 is the 120Hz panel. The screen refreshes 120 times every second, double that of a regular 60Hz display. That makes everyday interactions near-instantaneous, and also makes gaming an absolute delight. Thankfully, there are over a hundred games that you can play at 120fps on the ROG Phone II. Here's the full list of games that run at 120fps on the device:

1945 Air Forces

Ace Force: Joint Combat

Airline Commander

Alto's Adventure

Alto's Odyssey

Armajet

Assassins Creed Rebellion

Auto Chess

Badland Brawl

Ballz

Ballz Bounce Puzzle

Batman: The Enemy Within

Battlelands Royale

Bendy in Nightmare Run

Blade Bound: Hack and Slash of Darkness

Bleach Brave Souls

Boggle With Friends: Word Game

Bombastic Brothers

Breakneck

Bullet Force

Bullet League

Card Thief

CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars

Chameleon Run

Chicken Jump

Chilly Snow

Contest of Champions

Cover Fire

CSR Racing 2

DARIUSBURST -SP

Dead Target - Offline Zombie Shooter

Dead Trigger 2

Deer Hunter 2018

Deus Ex Go

Dokdo

Don't Starve

Don't Starve: Shipwrecked

Dub Dash

Durango: Wild lands

Epic Battle Simulator

Epic Battle Simulator 2

Eternium

Falling Ballz

Flaming Core

Frag Pro Shooter

FZ9 Timeshift

Gear.Club - True Racing

Golf Clash

Grimvalor

Groove Coaster 2

Grow Kingdom

Hill Climb 2

Hitman Go

Injustice 2

Into the Dead

King Of Sails : Royal Navy

Lara Croft Go

Lara Croft: Relic Run

Legendary: Game of Heroes

Lemmings - Puzzle Adventure

Man or Vampire

MaskGun Multiplayer FPS

Minecraft

Minecraft Earth

Mini DAYZ: Zombie Survival

Mini Metro

Modern OPS

Mortal Kombat

Nonstop Knight 2

Oddmar

OK Golf

Pac-Man

Pac-Man 256

PAC-MAN Pop

Payback 2 - The Battle Sandbox

Perfect Slices

Pixel Gun 3D

Plague Inc

Pumped BMX 3

Rayman Adventures

Real Racing 3

Rebel Inc

Rocket Sky

Riptide GP

Rope Hero

Sandballs

Shadow Fight 2

Shadow Fight 3

Shadowgun: Legends

Shadowmatic

Shining Force Classics

Skullgirls

Sky Force Reloaded

Sonic Dash

Sonic Dash 2

Sonic the Hedgehog Classic

Soul Knight

Space Armada: Galaxy Wars

Space Commander

Space Jet: Space ships galaxy game

Stick War: Legacy

Streets of Rage 2 Classic

Subdivision Infinity

Subway Surfers

Summoners War

Temple Run 2

The Walking Dead: Road to Survival

Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery

Toon Blast

Traffic Rider

Trials Frontier

UNKILLED - Zombie FPS Shooting

Vainglory

Vendetta Online

Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf

Wonder Tactics

WWE: Champions 2019

While it's great to see so many decent options on the list, battle royale titles like PUBG and Fortnite are locked to 60fps. Not included in the list are Pinout, SimCity BuildIt, and Star Forces: Space Shooter, which are playable at 70fps; and Robot Warfare and Zen Pinball at 100fps.