In just a few short days on August 21, Samsung will officially launch the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra to the masses. They're the two latest flagships from the company, and as with any major Galaxy devices, they're chock-full of endless features.

The Note 20 series, in particular, brings a lot to the table. There's the reduced latency with the S Pen, the new wireless DeX feature, deeper integrations with Microsoft services, and a ton more. Some of our AC forum members recently started talking about the features they're looking forward to the most, with the conversation going as follows:

What about you? What Galaxy Note 20 features are you looking forward to the most?

