In just a few short days on August 21, Samsung will officially launch the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra to the masses. They're the two latest flagships from the company, and as with any major Galaxy devices, they're chock-full of endless features.

The Note 20 series, in particular, brings a lot to the table. There's the reduced latency with the S Pen, the new wireless DeX feature, deeper integrations with Microsoft services, and a ton more. Some of our AC forum members recently started talking about the features they're looking forward to the most, with the conversation going as follows:

mountainman

I'm looking forward to using the Dex with my TV. No wires. Just checked today to confirm my TV has Miracast compatibility. Also, I'm coming from the Note 8, so I am hoping the low-light camera shots are much improved. And, I want to see for myself what all this fuss is about with high-refresh displays.

EMGSM

I'm really looking forward to seeing how much of a difference 9ms makes on the S-Pen as I use it every day. I also want to see how well the laser auto focus works and I want to see how well the SD 865+ performs.

Mr Segundus

I'm just going to be glad to have a phone where I can jot down notes. I can't do that easily on my iPhone 11 Pro Max. Oh, and the ultrasonic fps will be nice. I won't have to type in a PIN anymore when wearing a mask in the store. I know, I'm simple with my needs.

CKwik240

I'm looking forward to using the audio recording functionality while taking notes and it's syncing with One Note.

What about you? What Galaxy Note 20 features are you looking forward to the most?

