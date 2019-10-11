It's the last episode of Android Central Podcast before Google's October 15 hardware event! Join Hayato Huseman, Andrew Martonik, and Daniel Bader for last minutes leaks and rumors about the products you can expect to be announced.
Listen now
Show Notes and Links:
- Nest Mini
- Everything you can expect from Google's October 15 hardware event: Pixel 4, Pixelbook Go and more
- Google Pixel 4: Leaks, Release Date, Specs, and News!
- Google Camera may soon focus on people you often take pictures of
Sponsors:
- Keeps: The easiest and most affordable way to keep the hair you have. For a limited time, receive your first month of treatment for free — Go to keeps.com/acp
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.