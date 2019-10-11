It's the last episode of Android Central Podcast before Google's October 15 hardware event! Join Hayato Huseman, Andrew Martonik, and Daniel Bader for last minutes leaks and rumors about the products you can expect to be announced.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in Google Play Music: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Show Notes and Links:

Sponsors:

  • Keeps: The easiest and most affordable way to keep the hair you have. For a limited time, receive your first month of treatment for free — Go to keeps.com/acp

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.