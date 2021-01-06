Cheap/budget phones have always been a fun talking point in the Android space, but especially in a year like 2020, they became more important than ever before. Money is tight, people are keeping a close eye on their spending, and this allows more affordable devices to really shine.

Handsets like the Pixel 4a, Moto G Power, and others stand out strong as some of the best cheap Android phones available right now, and looking ahead at the coming year, even more are on the horizon.

A few of our AC forum members recently got to talking about the whole budget phone segment, saying:

This got us to wondering — What do you want to see from budget phones in 2021?

