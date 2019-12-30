The Google Pixel 3a is widely regarded as one of the best smartphone values offered in 2019, and in just a few short months, we're expecting to see its successor in the form of the Pixel 4a.

Leaked renders for the upcoming handset were shared over the weekend, revealing that it'll have a hole-punch display with slim bezels, a single rear camera, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

A lot of our AC forum members have plenty of thoughts to share about the 4a, with these just being a few of them.