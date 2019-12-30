Google Pixel 4a leaked renderSource: 91Mobiles / @OnLeaks

The Google Pixel 3a is widely regarded as one of the best smartphone values offered in 2019, and in just a few short months, we're expecting to see its successor in the form of the Pixel 4a.

Leaked renders for the upcoming handset were shared over the weekend, revealing that it'll have a hole-punch display with slim bezels, a single rear camera, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

A lot of our AC forum members have plenty of thoughts to share about the 4a, with these just being a few of them.

Read up on the pixel 4a leaks , have no regrets in getting my pixel 4xl very happy with it .

I think this is cool. I'm not sure about it being disloyal to current Pixel 4 users, though. The Pixel 3a line was also different from the Pixel 3 line - maybe not as strikingly different as these alleged leaks, but different still - so I don't think the Pixel 4 being different will anger a lot of users.

I think the 4A is looking pretty decent and retains the FPS which is awesome. If my Pixel 2 broke today I'd be lookin' at the 4A for sure. I never thought the regular 4 and 4XL were worth it to me, just my personal opinion.

Remember those first protector renders we saw? They look exactly like these would fit. it looks like that leaker was correct, just for the wrong Pixel 4. I am not interested in this one, with the lack of water proofing and single camera, but for folks who are using 2's, or any non Pixel phone, this is a great chance to get off the bench.

What about you? What do you think about the Pixel 4a leaks?

