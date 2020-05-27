The past few days have been filled with lots of info for the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series. Leaked CAD renders for the Note 20 and Note 20+ were both recently shared, giving us an early idea as to what the two phones will look like.
Unsurprisingly, the phones look to share a lot of the same DNA with the S20 lineup. There are large displays with hole-punch cutouts, glass backs, and sizeable camera bumps.
Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some of our members have to say about these leaks.
What say you? What do you think about the latest Galaxy Note 20 leaks?
