The past few days have been filled with lots of info for the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series. Leaked CAD renders for the Note 20 and Note 20+ were both recently shared, giving us an early idea as to what the two phones will look like.

Unsurprisingly, the phones look to share a lot of the same DNA with the S20 lineup. There are large displays with hole-punch cutouts, glass backs, and sizeable camera bumps.

Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some of our members have to say about these leaks.

Mike Dee

I hope the colors aren't as boring as the S20 series. That won't stop me from buying but I prefer flashier options.

donm527

If dimensions are correct... A little bigger than the Note 10+ by a couple of mm taller and actually THINNER(?) than the Note 10+?? Woohoo!! 165mm x 77.2mm x 7.6mm (Note 20+) 162.3mm x 77.2mm x 7.9mm (Note 10+) 166.9 x 76mm x 8.8mm thicc (S20 Ultra)

LilSweetLin

Yup, it's supposedly thinner. Maybe that's why they're moving the S-Pen to the left; the updated components must take up that space. Plus, the slight battery upgrade. Personally, I think an S-series phone shouldn't have a bigger battery than a Note. The Note line theoretically is the "Ultra", ultimate device, so it's odd to me. You'd think the latest Note would at least match, if not exceed a...

AlphaBeepBeep

looks okay. I don't like rings around the camera. wish it looked like the s20 line instead. the emphasis looks ugly.

What say you? What do you think about the latest Galaxy Note 20 leaks?

