The Galaxy Fold is a truly remarkable device. It's breaking new ground that we've never before seen in the smartphone space and has real potential to change the way we think of phones as we know it.

From Day One, we knew it wouldn't be a perfect device. No gadget is, but first-generation tech always has its own special quirks that we've come to expect. Yesterday, however, we saw something we weren't expecting — the Galaxy Fold's display completely breaking on some people.

Samsung puts a special layer of protective plastic over the larger tablet display, and if removed, can result in phone-destroying damage.

Here's how our AC forum members are reacting: