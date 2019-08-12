Best answer: Don't panic but act quickly. If you still have access to your account email, immediately change your PlayStation login password. If you've already been logged out and can't access your account skip past going to the bank or a credit card company. Go straight to the source and contact Sony customer support.

Your first step

If you catch the hack early enough you may still have access to your account, so you need to change your PlayStation login password immediately. If you use any other accounts with the same email or ID and use the same password, it would be a good idea to change the password there as well.

However, if you've already been logged out and lost access to your account, contact PlayStation customer support as soon as possible. They will help you regain access to your account and change the password.

There are a few ways to reach Sony PlayStation customer support:

Call by Phone: 1-800-345-SONY (7669), available Monday - Friday, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. PST

Twitter: tweet @AskPlayStation for help, Follow them on Twitter to start a DM chat

Online Chat: Contact Support, available Monday - Friday, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. PST, Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m.-8 p.m. PST

Always contact customer support for this type of situation. If it's after hours, contact customer support as soon as they open the next morning. Personally I find calling to be the quickest route to a solution and hearing a human's voice can be reassuring when you're stressing.

What to expect

Sony customer support will ask you about the situation. Some of the questions you should expect to answer are if you've used your account on any other PlayStation consoles, what the original email was when you first made the account, and a way to verify your identity such as the last four digits of the credit card on file or your date of birth. You'll also need to find and confirm your console's serial numbers to prove you are the owner of this system.

Once customer support has all your information, they should be able to easily verify that your account has been hacked and get access back to you. They will grant you a new temporary password so you can log back in.

At this point, it's a good idea to activate 2-step verification and it will be highly recommended by the customer support agent.

Getting a refund