Best answer: Don't panic but act quickly. If you still have access to your account email, immediately change your PlayStation login password. If you've already been logged out and can't access your account skip past going to the bank or a credit card company. Go straight to the source and contact Sony customer support.
- No credit needed: $60 PlayStation Store Gift Card - Digital Code ($60 at Amazon)
Your first step
If you catch the hack early enough you may still have access to your account, so you need to change your PlayStation login password immediately. If you use any other accounts with the same email or ID and use the same password, it would be a good idea to change the password there as well.
However, if you've already been logged out and lost access to your account, contact PlayStation customer support as soon as possible. They will help you regain access to your account and change the password.
There are a few ways to reach Sony PlayStation customer support:
- Call by Phone: 1-800-345-SONY (7669), available Monday - Friday, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. PST
- Twitter: tweet @AskPlayStation for help, Follow them on Twitter to start a DM chat
- Online Chat: Contact Support, available Monday - Friday, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. PST, Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m.-8 p.m. PST
Always contact customer support for this type of situation. If it's after hours, contact customer support as soon as they open the next morning. Personally I find calling to be the quickest route to a solution and hearing a human's voice can be reassuring when you're stressing.
What to expect
Sony customer support will ask you about the situation. Some of the questions you should expect to answer are if you've used your account on any other PlayStation consoles, what the original email was when you first made the account, and a way to verify your identity such as the last four digits of the credit card on file or your date of birth. You'll also need to find and confirm your console's serial numbers to prove you are the owner of this system.
Once customer support has all your information, they should be able to easily verify that your account has been hacked and get access back to you. They will grant you a new temporary password so you can log back in.
At this point, it's a good idea to activate 2-step verification and it will be highly recommended by the customer support agent.
Getting a refund
Part of the reason you should speak to Sony before approaching PayPal, banks, or credit card companies is now that your account has been returned to you and secured, the hacker can no longer make charges. You can now approach getting a refund without the worry that more charges will be made.
If any purchases were made while you were hacked, you can speak to the agent about applying for a refund from Sony. It can take a few weeks to process the request, but if you can live without those funds for a few weeks, it means you won't have to involve PayPal, your bank, or credit card company.
This isn't to say you shouldn't go over Sony's head for a refund. According to some PS4 users on Reddit who have experienced this problem, Sony customer support has said they are only authorized to refund you $150 regardless of any additional loss. I can't confirm this as I have yet to find a written policy on refunds while hacked. The one time I was hacked, I had no issues getting a refund, but it had only been a $60 request. If you do run into this situation with a large bill courtesy of your hacker and Sony can't approve the refund, contact your bank.
Quick, easy, safe
$60 PlayStation Store Gift Card - Digital Code
No credit needed
If you've decided to avoid using credit cards on your consoles, you can still enjoy using the PlayStation Store to grab those games on sale or pick up that new DLC. Pick up a PlayStation Store gift card and keep your wallet topped up. No credit cards needed.
PlayStation accessories you'll love
Every one of these quality accessories is guaranteed to enhance your PlayStation experience.
EasySMX VIP002S RGB Gaming Headset ($36 at Amazon)
Good headsets tend to get expensive, but the EasySMX VIP002S headset gives you the best of both worlds: affordability and quality.
HyperX ChargePlay Duo ($20 at Amazon)
Charge up your controllers without taking up that precious USB space on your console. The HyperX ChargePlay Duo can charge two at once in two hours through an AC adapter.
PDP Bluetooth Media Remote ($20 at Amazon)
PlayStation is good for much more than gaming. When you want to browse the web or navigate your favorite apps, a DualShock 4 controller just doesn't cut it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Best gifts for PS4 owners
If you have someone in your life that lives or dies by their PlayStation 4, these gift ideas may make you their favorite person this year.
Grab the WipEout: Omega collection for free this month on PS Plus
If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, then you know about PlayStation's free games of the month. Here are the free games you can get this month with your membership.
Shoot zombies, robots and more in the best Oculus Quest shooting games
Wrecking robots, dismembering zombies, and shooting up the wild west are just some of the firearm fun you can have with these great Oculus Quest shooting games.