YouTube TV just raised its rates to $50 a month. But it also gave us more channels, with the likes of Discovery, TLC, Food Network and more included. A fair trade for some, and too much money for others.
The latest additions include:
- Discovery Channel
- HGTV
- Food Network
- TLC
- Investigation Discovery
- Animal Planet
- Travel Channel
- MotorTrend
- OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network (coming later)
But I was a little surprised to see that the new channels had yet to appear in my YouTube TV guide. The culprit, it seems, is that I'm using a custom view for the live guide. (That lets you rearrange and even hide channels, and I highly recommend it.)
There's an easy fix for that. Here's how to make sure the new channels appear in your guide:
- Log in to YouTube TV from a web browser, at tv.youtube.com.
- Choose the "Live" section at the top.
- Under "Sort," choose "Custom" and then "Edit."
- (Alternatively, you can just scroll all the way to the bottom of the listings and select "Customize.")
- Now put a check next to any new channels you want to actually see.
That's it. And remember that you can rearrange those channels however you'd like in the custom view. Use it.