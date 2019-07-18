FaceApp is back on everyone's mind with it's aging filter that shows off what you might look like when you turn 80. Of course this isn't all that FaceApp can do! It's actually got a decent number of different fun editing options, filters, backgrounds and more. Editor Options

The aging filter in Editor is easily the most popular options that folks have been playing with this week. It definitely isn't the only one though. There are actually eight different options with filters for you to choose from: impression, Makeup, Smiles, Hair colors, Hair styles, Glasses, Age and Beards. Each option have several different filters that can be settled over your face. Some of them work better than others, but they're all a lot of fun to play with and see what you'd look like under different circumstances. Beards probably work the best, while hair color doesn't do much if you have colored hair. Likewise using the "hitman" option for a bald head left a halo of color from where hair had been so, not ideal. Makeup, long hair and glasses were all pretty fun as well and worked correctly. Filters, Lens Blur, and Backgrounds

After you've spent some time tweaking how you look, there are even more options play with in FaceApp. Specifically you have filters which will change the way your whole photo looks, Lens blur which can make you pop against the background of your images and Backgrounds. Of these three options the most fun are the backgrounds. You can impose yourself against streets in various cities, make it look like you are on vacation and even try to trick your friends into thinking you are on a hike up in the mountains. Each one is a little bit different and they are all a lot of fun to check out! Overlays, Tattoos and Vignettes