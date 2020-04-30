There are many ways to check your credit score for free. For example, many credit cards let you check your FICO score for no charge. It's a good idea to track your score's progress over time, especially if you're working to improve your credit score. But it's important to realize that you don't have just one credit score. Instead, there are different calculation methods, such as FICO Score and VantageScore, and different credit reporting agencies, such as TransUnion and Experian. Your credit score will vary based on the calculation method and credit reporting agency that is used. Factors that affect your credit score

Once you know your credit score range, you may be wondering what factors affect your credit score. There are a few formulas for calculating your credit score, but none of the exact calculations are public. This being said, FICO is relatively transparent about the different factors they assess and how much weight each is given: Payment history (35%): Whether you've paid past credit accounts on time.

Amounts owed (30%): The relative size of your current debt and the ratio of your current debt to your available credit.

Length of credit history (15%): How long your credit accounts have been established (including the age of your oldest account, the age of your newest account and an average age of all your accounts), how long certain credit accounts have been established and how long it has been since you used certain accounts.

New credit (10%): How many new accounts have you opened recently.

What to do if you get rejected If your application is rejected, you'll get a letter in the mail that states why Citi turned down your application. Depending on the reasons given for the rejection, you may want to use this information to improve your credit score before applying again. Or, if you believe you can provide additional information that might lead to approval of your application, you can call Citi's reconsideration line at 1-800-695-5171 and make your case. If you decide to call the reconsideration line, you'll want to explain that you recently applied for the Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard, were surprised to see that your application was rejected and ask to speak to someone about getting that decision reconsidered. Once the agent pulls up your application, be prepared to present a compelling argument for why Citi should approve your application. How long to wait before applying again It's best to avoid applying again for a Citi card until you've addressed the reasons Citi gave for rejecting you. But, if you want to apply again or apply for a different Citi card, the consensus is that you can only apply for one Citi card (personal or business) every eight days and no more than two cards in a 65-day window.