Best answer: You can tell your AmazonBasics microwave to cook, defrost, and reheat at the time and power level that you specify. You can also use the preset commands. To do this, your microwave needs to be connected to an Echo device with Alexa. When connected, anyone can tell Alexa their desired commands to operate the microwave.

What commands to tell your AmazonBasic Microwave

The AmazonBasics microwave is a 700 watt, 0.7 cubic foot microwave and is the company's first attempt at kitchen appliances. It offers all the features of any basic microwave, but because it has Alexa built in, you can control it with voice commands when you connect it to an Amazon Echo voice assistant.

You may have to actually still prepare and put the food in the microwave yourself, but from there you can leave it to Alexa to do the cooking. Here is the run-down for what you can say to Alexa for the microwave to perform its functions.

Cook or Defrost by time or weight

It's easy to properly cook using the AmazonBasics microwave voice commands. If you want to cook using time, simply say, "Alexa, microwave for..." and whatever amount of time you want the microwave to cook. For example, "Alexa, microwave for 2 minutes," or, "Alexa, microwave 4 minutes 39 seconds." When the microwave is in use, you can add additional cook time by saying "Alexa, add 30 seconds to the microwave," or however much time you would like to add.

Want to defrost some frozen food without having to figure out what buttons to push? No problem! There are a couple of ways you can do this. To defrost by time say, "Alexa, defrost for 10 minutes and 30 seconds" or however long you'd like. You can also tell Alexa to defrost specific quantities of food. She knows how to defrost pounds, ounces, or grams.

Cook by power

The AmazonBasics microwave automatically defaults to cooking at the maximum power level. To cook at a specific power level, you can say, "Alexa, microwave at power 5 for 3 minutes." Replace the power level and time with whatever power/time you specifically need. You can also say, "Alexa, microwave 5 minutes on medium power" or "Alexa, microwave for 10 minutes on low power." Be specific with your commands, and Alexa will do the rest.

Cook with presets

Another cool thing about the AmazonBasics microwave is that its programmed to know the perfect settings for specific items with voice commands. Here are some examples: "Alexa, reheat one cup of coffee." She can cook plent of items using the preset menu: potatoes, popcorn, pasta, you name it. You can see all the latest preset quick cook voice commands here.

You can also choose to forego saying Alexa and operate the microwave by pushing the Alexa button on the device and saying your command. Of course, if you want to handle things yourself, you can do all of these commands manually as well.