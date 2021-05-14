Foldables have recently become big in 2021. Well, not that big, but bigger and more viable than ever before. Time will tell whether they replace today's accepted form factors at large or whether they become something like convertible laptops which complement but do not supersede standard (and often-cheaper) designs. That being said, the growth of foldables has helped rejuvenate a couple of form factors that have either grown stale or are just flat-out obsolete. Want a tablet-lite for your Westworld fantasy? You can have one with the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Want a clamshell so you can flick your phone closed aggressively after your 100th spam call? There's a RAZR for that. Want a shuriken or a scroll so you can be a modern ninja? Perhaps LG could have helped you out with the Wing or Rollable (RIP). Want something that flips and rolls? TCL has your fantasies covered. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Foldables and non-traditional form factors are the future of mobile computing, and that future is fluid and brimming with choice. We asked around the Android Central team to see what new shapes and sizes writers were hoping would make a splash in this new world.

As a woman with pants pockets that aren't really made for carrying more than some hand sanitizer and my earbuds, foldables make me swoon at the thought of being able to finally get back to carrying my phone in my pocket instead of needing to wear my trusty shoulder holster every time I leave the house. Don't get me wrong, my holster is great and it beats the hell out of having to carry a purse, but I miss the days when my phone actually fit in my pocket. The first Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola RAZR foldables were ridiculously overpriced and sported last-gen internals, but the upcoming Z Flip 2 looks quite promising, especially with that Pixel 2-esque two-toning and the improved camera setup. I have little interest in a phone that folds out into a tablet — that's what I have my awesome Chromebooks for — but a phone that'll fold up into a tiny little magical-girl compact of technological wizardry is a dream come true. It's too much to ask for the textile industry to give women reasonably sized pockets, so at least give me quality phones that fit in them! Daniel Bader Editor in Chief Daniel Bader is the Managing Editor of Android Central. He drinks way too much coffee and sleeps too little. He wonders if there's a correlation.

The future winners of the foldable race understand that durability more than utility is the single most important metric for success. Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, Huawei, and others — even Apple and Google, should they decide to enter the market — will need to build devices with the same degree of reliability as their candybar smartphone counterparts. To that end, I actually think the current best way to approach foldables is something like the Microsoft Surface Duo, though with fewer compromises from a hardware perspective — slimmer bezels between the panels, better cameras, and some sort of front display — instead of the Galaxy Z Fold (though I'm prepared to be proven wrong with the Fold 3 later this year). The Surface Duo is so tantalizingly close to delivering on its promise as a phone/tablet hybrid, but the software was far too unfinished for a commercial product, especially at that price point, and Microsoft made the product to live in a liminal space between phone and tablet, so it ended up being neither. While the future of the tablet is, I'm sure, going to revolve around advancements to foldable glass, I also can't ever see a time where the physical limitations, at a molecular level, aren't an impediment to the user experience. From creases to cracks to faulty hinges, these foldable form factors still feel fraught. Give me a narrower and taller Surface Duo with a revamped software experience that lets me seamlessly switch between two distinct panels and a single, unbroken one, and I'll be very, very happy. Derrek Lee News Editor Writer of nerdy tech things at Android Central.

Jeramy Johnson Editor

I've not hopped on the foldy boi hype train just yet, but even the skeptic in me can see that the form factor is no longer just a fad or crazy experiment. The refinements and advancements that companies like Samsung, Microsoft, Motorola, and TCL (among others) have made in recent years is impressive, and I can only imagine that they'll get even better at an even faster clip. With rumors that Apple is getting into the foldable game in the next few years, you know that competition, and hence quality, will only get better. Additionally, that will mean that prices should drop, which is good for us as consumers. I still don't know if, or when, I'll ever buy a foldable phone, but if I were to do so, I would probably gravitate to something like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. I like the callback to classic flip phones that I began my mobile journey with, and I also prefer smaller phones to larger ones. I want to see better ingress protection and durability, but those features will no doubt come before I buy. The foldable form factor would work very well on a tablet/laptop hybrid device, and I could definitely see myself picking up something like the Microsoft Surface Duo, the Surface Neo, or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 before I ever pony up the money for a folding phone.

Michael Allison Freelance Contributor

Personally, I'd like a more refined Surface Duo-like form factor. In other words, a truly digital book. Sure, the Surface Duo itself may have been a flop, but that's more a function of deliberate hardware and availability choices that limited the availability of the device. Referring to our review, if Microsoft were to fix most of the quality issues there and refine the form factor a lot more, it could be just the style of form-factor we'd need. I'm a reader. I have periods where I read a lot of books, whether regular prose or comics. Having a device that more approximates the physical dimensions of a physical book would go a long way. For companies, there are business reasons to invest in a book like form-factor. If Amazon ever wants to make a foldable, tying its Kindle business to the foldable would make a lot of sense. Hell, even Google's Play Books would work well on a book-style foldable. For a company that tries everything at least once, this is one take I'd love to see.

Nick Sutrich Freelance Contributor

I've not hopped on the foldy boi hype train just yet, but even the skeptic in me can see that the form factor is no longer just a fad or crazy experiment. The refinements and advancements that companies like Samsung, Microsoft, Motorola, and TCL (among others) have made in recent years is impressive, and I can only imagine that they'll get even better at an even faster clip. With rumors that Apple is getting into the foldable game in the next few years, you know that competition, and hence quality, will only get better. Additionally, that will mean that prices should drop, which is good for us as consumers. I still don't know if, or when, I'll ever buy a foldable phone, but if I were to do so, I would probably gravitate to something like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. I like the callback to classic flip phones that I began my mobile journey with, and I also prefer smaller phones to larger ones. I want to see better ingress protection and durability, but those features will no doubt come before I buy. The foldable form factor would work very well on a tablet/laptop hybrid device, and I could definitely see myself picking up something like the Microsoft Surface Duo, the Surface Neo, or Lenovo ThinkPad X1 before I ever pony up the money for a folding phone.