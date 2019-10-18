Get it first Pixelbook Go Black Coming soon Pixelbook Go Not Pink No matter what capacity you want, the Pixelbook Go comes in Black. In fact, it's the only color Pixelbook Go you'll be able to get at launch, since the Not Pink is "coming soon". From $649 at Amazon Pros Easy to find

Goes with everything

Subtle and sophisticated Cons Boring as sin

Shows dust and scratches instantly I wish the second color for the Pixelbook Go has been a nice blue, but Not Pink is pretty at least. What isn't pretty is that the Not Pink color will only be available on specific configurations sometime after launch. From $849 at Google Store Pros Two-tone scheme is cute

Stands out more

More dynamic Cons Not available yet

Not available with M3 processor

The Pixelbook Go aims to bring a fresher, rounder, and more inviting look to Google's in-house line of Chromebooks, and to that end the Go comes in two delightfully distinct hues: Black and Not Pink. However, if you're asking which color you want to buy, how pretty each magnesium housing looks might not be the top factor in your decision.

If you're buying now, you're buying Black

The magnesium housing on the Pixelbook Go is ultralight, and the standard black model looks quite fetching in render and up close in person. While black has a (well-deserved) reputation as a boring hue, the Pixelbook Go wears it as well as a laptop can wear the absence of color.

The Black may not be quite as glamaorous as the Not Pink, but it does have two distinct advantages over the flashier color: Black is the only color available for the Pixelbook Go at launch and Black is the only color available, period, for the affordable M3/64GB configuration, which you can get for the initial reasonable price of $649. Black is more affordable and more available, and for now, that makes it far easier to bet on.

Get it first Pixelbook Go Black If you're looking to grab a Pixelbook Go as quickly as you can — or you want the most affordable M3 configuration — you'll need to bet on Black. Considering Black blends in with more workspaces and wardrobes, I'm perfectly fine with Black over the slightly frou-frou Not Pink. From $649 at Amazon

Pretty in Not Pink

The lighter, brighter shade of Pixelbook Go in Not Pink is a distinct and daring choice that I daresay many will be raring to rock, but you'll need to hold your horses here. Not Pink is "coming soon" and if you try to buy it on the Google Store right now, you'll be asked to join a waitlist that will be notified once the color is available.

Being fashionably late isn't fun in the tech world, but it also likely wouldn't matter as much for the Pixelbook Go. Not Pink is only available on the more expensive configurations anyway, and half of those are listed as Coming Soon for Black and Not Pink. Not seeing a Not Pink base model is a bummer, but I'm willing to bet there's a few would-be buyers out there that will pay $150 more for an i5, double the storage and that Not Pink color.

Coming soon Pixelbook Go Not Pink Not Pink is a distinct style, but in order to grab it you'll need to join the waitlist on the Google Store and shell out for a more expensive configuration with the i5 processor. If you're willing to wait, though, this two-tone treasure will be quite the gem to type on at the corner cafe. From $849 at Google Store

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.