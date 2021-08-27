From the green and cyan family, the color of ivy is an interesting hue that will stand out at the side of your door. But it isn't in-your-face either. It's subtle and a bit darker than the others, so if you want the closest you can get to black, this is it. It has an air of class and sophistication about it. Of course, if you're one of those people who is obsessed with the color green, it's a no-brainer to go for this one.

Opt for the Nest Doorbell in Linen finish if you're one for adding a subtle touch of flair any chance you get. Unfortunately, it's similar to a goldish tone, making it look more expensive than it really is. On the other hand, it will blend right in if you have cream-colored paint in an apartment hallway, for example, or on the exterior of your home or your door. And it's a bit of a departure from the norm.

For the most classic look, the Nest Doorbell in Snow fits the bill. Most security cameras and video doorbells are white or black, and if you want to stick with the usual, this is a safe option to consider. However, keep in mind that it could get dirtier than others, especially with sticky kid fingers! But you can just wipe down the weather-resistant exterior as needed anyway.

The Ash finish of the Nest Doorbell is a perfect blend of style and elegance and an unobtrusive design. So no matter the finish of the exterior of your home, it won't stick out like a sore thumb. And this is exactly what some people desire. While you want those approaching the door to marvel at the beauty of the device, you also want it to blend in with your home while recording everything going on around the front door area.

The new Nest Doorbell offers compelling features, potentially enticing people to upgrade from the previous generation Nest Hello . It offers AI detection and motion zones that can distinguish among people, packages, animals, and vehicles. With the addition of a Nest Aware subscription , it can even notify you when it recognizes familiar faces, like the dog walker or neighbor. It's battery-powered for easy installation and works with other compatible smart home products. The Nest Doorbell is a pretty stylish video doorbell that is slim and sleek and comes in four color options: Snow, Linen, Ivy, Ash. Once you have decided that it's for you, however, how do you pick which color to get? It's a tough choice since they are all quite enticing.

All four colors of the new Nest Doorbell are pretty sleek and make the slim device look like an expensive piece of hardware when it's actually pretty affordable. But I love that the Ash finish offers the perfect combination of blending in while also standing out.

With that said, some people prefer to go with the basics, and in that case, white will work well. Especially if you have a white door, it will make the doorbell look like it's working in perfect synchronicity with the entrance to your home.

For those who like to be bolder, the Linen finish is lighter and more subtle, appealing to those who prefer more calming hues. Meanwhile, Ivy is a good option if you wish you could have black and want the closest thing to it.

You can't go wrong with either one, but take a look at the color of your door and the exterior of your home or apartment. Then, take your phone with an image of the doorbell in each color and hold it up to where it would go. This will help you visualize how each would look and, along with your own preference, help point you in the right decision.