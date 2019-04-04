The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are two of the best-looking phones you can get in 2019. They have large displays with small notches, premium glass backs, and are available in a multitude of eye-catching colors. With four colors to pick from, which one should you get? Let's take a look.
Work of art
Amber SunriseStaff pick
First on the list, we have Amber Sunrise. I'm a sucker for red phones, and Amber Sunrise looks like one of the best red-colored phones yet. Its deep, colorful hue is a sight to behold, so much so that it's easy to get lost staring into its beauty.....ahhhh 🥰. Oh, you're still here?
Deep blue
Aurora
Aurora is a color-shifting thing of smartphone beauty. The blue/green finish shimmers and changes color depending on how light reflects off of it, resulting in a phone that looks and feels like something truly special. This doesn't look like any iPhone, Pixel, or Galaxy, and that's why we love it so much.
Basic black
Black
Bold, boisterous colors are great for some people, but for others, they're a bit much. It's hard to beat a good-old black colorway, and the one Huawei has for the P30 and P30 Pro looks really good. It doesn't do anything to reinvent the wheel, but it's sleek and gets the job done.
Multiple colors in one
Breathing Crystal
Breathing Crystal isn't really one color, but instead a mixture of multiple hues that all come together to create something pretty unique. Sometimes it looks white, it can look blue in some instances, and there are also traces of purple. It's a color that does it all, and we can't get enough of it.
Huawei P30 in Aurora
Who is it for?
The Huawei P30 is a phone that's different in a lot of ways from most other flagships, so it makes sense to get a color for it that has it look like nothing else on the market.
Aurora is available for both the regular P30 and P30 Pro, including markets where it's officially sold and even for U.S. customers that want to import it.
Huawei P30 in Black
Who is it for?
While we prefer all of the fun, striking hues Huawei has for the P30 series, we're also glad that there's still a generic black option for people that may not be into overly colorful phones.
Black is a good choice for people that want to keep things simple, and to make things better, it's available pretty much everywhere for both the P30 and P30 Pro — even in the United States!
Huawei P30 in Breathing Crystal
Who is it for?
Similar to Aurora, Breathing Crystal is a color for people that want their phone to be as unique as possible. With Breathing Crystal, you get a mix of white, blue, and purple shades in one package. The end result really is something.
Similar to Aurora and Black, Breathing Crystal is offered for the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro in official markets and as an import option in the U.S.
Huawei P30 Pro in Amber Sunrise
Who is it for?
If light colors aren't your thing and you're looking for something with a warmer tone, Amber Sunrise is perfect. It's mesmerizing in all the best ways and is one of our favorite colors Huawei has put out to-date.
Here's the only downside.
Amber Sunrise is available exclusively for the more expensive P30 Pro, and as of right now, can't be imported into the U.S.
