Who is it for? The Huawei P30 is a phone that's different in a lot of ways from most other flagships, so it makes sense to get a color for it that has it look like nothing else on the market. Aurora is available for both the regular P30 and P30 Pro, including markets where it's officially sold and even for U.S. customers that want to import it. Huawei P30 in Black

Who is it for? While we prefer all of the fun, striking hues Huawei has for the P30 series, we're also glad that there's still a generic black option for people that may not be into overly colorful phones. Black is a good choice for people that want to keep things simple, and to make things better, it's available pretty much everywhere for both the P30 and P30 Pro — even in the United States! Huawei P30 in Breathing Crystal

Who is it for? Similar to Aurora, Breathing Crystal is a color for people that want their phone to be as unique as possible. With Breathing Crystal, you get a mix of white, blue, and purple shades in one package. The end result really is something. Similar to Aurora and Black, Breathing Crystal is offered for the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro in official markets and as an import option in the U.S. Huawei P30 Pro in Amber Sunrise