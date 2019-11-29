For as long as I can remember, I've tossed and turned in my sleep. Sharing a bed with my sisters on vacation always ended in some kind of a fight, sleeping at home meant picking my blankets and/or pillows up off the floor, and a good night's sleep was a roll of the dice. In high school, I found that when I piled on the blankets, it was easier to get a good night's sleep as long as I didn't overheat and wake up. And so, for the last decade, I slept under four blankets, two quilts, and a puffy comforter.

Then I found weighted blankets, and finally, a good night's every night is mine. And it can be yours, too!