Your old Fitbit and Pixel Watches are picking up a free Fitbit Premium health feature

What you need to know

The Pixel Watch 3 launch made Fitbit’s Daily Readiness Score free, and now it’s available for older Fitbit and Pixel Watch models too.

The Daily Readiness Score assesses your body’s readiness by checking resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and sleep patterns.

The feature is now free for all users, no Fitbit Premium needed.

Google’s Pixel Watch 3 launch promised Fitbit’s Daily Readiness Score for free after it was previously a Premium perk. Now, a new update is bringing this feature to older Fitbit and Pixel Watch models at no extra charge.

The company officially announced through a support page that the Fitbit Daily Readiness Score feature is now accessible to users of legacy Pixel Watch and Fitbit devices, as reported by 9to5Google.

Fitbit's Daily Readiness Score gives you a full picture of your body’s condition by looking at your resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and sleep patterns. This way, the feature can help you gauge how ready you are for exercise and daily tasks.

After a tough workout or a stressful day, you might need more than two days to recover.

While Fitbit has previously offered this functionality, it underwent a significant enhancement with the Pixel Watch 3 and is now available for free to everyone with no Fitbit Premium needed.

The feature is now available on many of our beloved fitness trackers and smartwatches from Google, including the Pixel Watch (1st gen and newer), Fitbit Charge 5 and 6, Inspire 2 and 3, Sense and Sense 2, Versa 2 and newer, and Fitbit Luxe. It should be noted that your Fitbit app needs to be updated to version 4.23 or later to use it.

The feature gives you a score from 1 to 100, showing how well you’ve recovered, how ready you are for intense activity, and whether you need more rest.

A Daily Readiness Score under 29 means you should rest and relax, while a score over 65 shows you’re ready for physical activity. A higher Daily Readiness Score means you’re in a better state of readiness.

The Daily Readiness Score takes more into account than just yesterday’s activities. It also looks at your sleep quality over the last two weeks, along with your heart rate variability and resting heart rate.

The Daily Readiness Score used to factor in your activity level, but with the latest update, that’s been dropped. Fitbit claims this tweak will sharpen the score’s accuracy by focusing solely on your body’s recovery, without being swayed by yesterday’s workouts.