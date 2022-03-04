Xiaomi Mi Band 7 leak reveals built-in GPS and an Always On Display

What you need to know

Key features of Xiaomi’s upcoming Mi Band 7 have leaked online.

The fitness tracker could come with a bigger display, built-in GPS, and a new Smart Alarm feature.

Xiaomi will likely announce the Mi Band 7 sometime later this month.

Xiaomi is soon expected to refresh its popular Mi Band line of budget fitness trackers. While an official launch date has not been announced, a new leak from Logger suggests the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Band 7 could be an impressive upgrade over last year’s Mi Band 6 (via XDA Developers).

As per the new leak, the Mi Band 7 will come equipped with a slightly larger screen featuring 192 x 490p resolution. It will include AOS support as well, with multiple watch faces and a wide range of workout modes.

The biggest change, however, could be the addition of built-in GPS support. If the information pans out, the Mi Band 7 should be able to give the best Fitbit fitness trackers a run for their money. Xiaomi is also said to be working on a new Power Savings mode to boost battery life.

Another new addition will be a new “Smart Alarm” feature, which will apparently wake users up from light sleep roughly 30 minutes before the predefined alarm. It will work similarly to the Smart Wake feature that’s available on several Fitbit devices.

Fitbit’s Smart Wake attempts to wake you up starting 30 minutes before the alarm time you set. If it cannot find the ideal time to wake you up, the alarm fires at the set time.

Although the leak doesn’t include any information on the fitness tracker’s launch timeframe, we expect Xiaomi to announce the Mi Band 7 sometime towards the end of this month or early next month. The Mi Band 6 was launched globally in March last year.