Google was spotted rolling out its Wear OS 5.1 update for its LTE Pixel Watches.

The update is two weeks late for the LTE variants, but it brings a wealth of features like Loss of Pulse, Menstrual Cycle tracking, new media controls, and more.

Google's Wear OS 5.1 update seemingly marks a new era for the company and how it will update its the wearable software moving forward.

Google is reportedly rolling out its latest Wear OS update to its Pixel Watch series again, but this time it concerns a specific subset of consumers.

A 9to5Google post highlights the sudden appearance of the Wear OS 5.1 update rolling out for the Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Watch 2, and the original Pixel Watch. The OTA (over-the-air) updates are reportedly coming online for owners of the LTE variants of these Pixel Watches since they were strangely left out of the Wear OS update earlier this month.

Google has posted the information regarding the update on its "Full OTA Images" page for the Pixel Watch series. According to the company, The LTE Pixel Watch 3 will see version BP1A.250305.019.W3 with the Wear OS 5.1 update. The LTE Pixel Watch 2 will see the same while the O.G. device will see version BP1A.250305.019.W2.

The OTA's availability seemingly surfaced late in the day yesterday (Mar. 18). Owners of an LTE Pixel Watch 3, 2, or 1 can begin checking for the Wear OS update today. However, it might not be widespread just yet, so continue to check as we wind down the week.

You may remember Google's March 2025 feature drop rolled out at the beginning of the month, and with came the Wear OS 5.1 update. The company dedicated a Pixel Watch-specific section that patch, with the headliner being the Loss of Pulse feature. Only for the Pixel Watch 3, Loss of Pulse will have your device automatically call emergency services if it does not detect your heartbeat and reach you for confirmation.

Of course, Google had to receive strong approval from the FDA for such a feature, which was delivered in February.

The other side of the Wear OS 5.1 update is Menstrual Cycle tracking on the Pixel Watch 3. Google states users can now log their periods, view cycle status, and see a "prediction" for the next one. Google's patch notes detail some other additions, such as an update to Pixel Watch media controls. It states the update makes it easier "to control audio content from the watch with control types based on content being played."

Counting steps has become a little more precise with this update alongside an expansion of automatic bedtime mode for the Pixel Watch 2.

However, with Wear OS 5.1 now out, we're starting to enter a new era of updates from Google, which will be slower (quarterly), but more substantial.