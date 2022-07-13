The smartwatch I wear every day is $90 off right now, and it should be on your wrist too

There are a lot of pretty great wearables out there and some great Prime Day deals on smartwatches that are worth checking out. But if I can get your attention for a few moments, and if you are considering a new smartwatch, you should check out the watch that spends the most time on my wrist — the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra. This Prime Day deal saves you $90 (opens in new tab)on an excellent Wear OS watch and is well worth it.

I have used many of the best Android smartwatches over the years. Still, I continue to find myself coming back to the TicWatch Pro models. The most recent version is the Pro 3 Ultra, and when I reviewed it last fall — I knew it was my new daily driver.

While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has a few unique features over the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra and runs the new Wear OS 3, it still doesn’t impress me enough to stay on my wrist. The Pro 3 Ultra’s dual display tech brings excellent outdoor visibility and is a huge battery saver.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central ) Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central ) Image 1 of 9

I’ll get anywhere from 2 to 3 days of use from the watch depending on what I’m doing, but it always includes 24-hour heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring and sleep tracking. In Essential Mode, you can get up to 45-days between charges.

Using the watch when going for a run outdoors is fantastic. Because the top-layer display, a reflective LED panel can go transparent to reveal a full-color OLED display under it. But when active, the top display lets you easily see your workout stats no matter how bright the sun is.

(opens in new tab) TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra | $299.99 $209.99 (opens in new tab) The best battery life of all Wear OS smartwatches, excellent durability, unique dual layer display that offers real benefits, and a suite of health features to help you on your fitness journey.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

If you still want most of the same features of the Pro 3 Ultra but want to save a few more bucks, then the TicWatch Pro 3 is a solid option. The predecessor to the Ultra has the same processor, RAM, and storage, in addition to the dual-layer display setup, with only a few small differences. The backlight for the top display is only available in white, the design is a bit more chunky looking, and the battery is slightly smaller.

I could still get at least two days of use, and up to 45-days in Essential Mode, during my review period with the watch. Like the Pro 3 Ultra, this watch is also slated to get the Wear OS 3 update when it becomes available. So if you don’t mind a design that is getting a bit long in the tooth and only a single backlight color option, you can pick this watch up at a $105 discount.

(opens in new tab) TicWatch Pro 3 | $299.99 $194.99 (opens in new tab) If you don't need absolutely every bell and whistle that the Pro 3 Ultra brings to the table, you can pick up most of them in the regular Pro 3 and save even more money.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

For the person that wants a smaller watch with excellent performance, and an even smaller price tag on Prime Day, the TicWatch E3 is the way to go. It has the same fast processor as the Pro 3 and Pro 3 Ultra, a vibrant display, and is slated for the same Wear OS 3 update.

I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed using the watch during my review. Its light weight and solid performance make it a great choice for someone who doesn’t need or want the bigger Pro watches. You won’t get the dual-layer display tech or the three-plus days of use between charges, but you can drop it into an Essential mode and get up to 45-days of use.

We’re still getting lots of great Prime Day deals and will be keeping our live blog up to date, so you don’t miss out on the savings. If you need a new phone to pair with your new TicWatch, don’t forget to check out our best Prime Day smartphone deals to ensure you get the best deal possible.