Amazon slashes the price of the Fitbit Sense 2 to its lowest price ever

In the world of smartwatches and fitness trackers, Fitbit's vast array of options remains at (or near) the top of the list. This continues with the Fitbit Sense 2, released in September 2022, providing a bit of an upgrade to those who picked up the original Sense.

With the Fitbit Sense 2, you'll find that this is actually lighter and thinner than its predecessor, and even the sensors on the back have been tweaked to provide a better fit on your wrist. And if you are upgrading from the original Sense or one of Fitbit's other smartwatches, you won't have to worry about trying to find different bands as they are all interchangeable.

What helps this stand out from the pack is the cEDA sensor which keeps track of your heart rate and "electrodermal responses" to help keep an eye on your stress levels. There's a built-in app to track these levels manually, but the "c" in "cEDA" stands for continuous, meaning that the Sense 2 is constantly checking your stress levels for you, before providing tips and tricks to help manage your stress.

One of our primary complaints about the Sense 2 was its steep price tag, especially following the removal of the ability to install third-party apps. However, in the latest roundup of early Black Friday deals, your wallet will thank you as the Sense 2 has dropped to just $200 (opens in new tab), saving you $100 in the process.