Galaxy Watches to gain an important health feature with the One UI 5 Watch update

What you need to know

Samsung announces its irregular heart rhythm notification for the Galaxy Watch has cleared the FDA.

This notification works in the background and will alert the user of potential AFib if it detects multiple irregular measurements.

Your watch will prompt you to take an ECG on it for a more accurate reading.

The new tool isn't set to roll out until the One UI 5 watch update slated for later 2023.

Heart health is essential, and Samsung's latest venture into the well-being of Galaxy Watch owners just cleared a significant hurdle. The company announced in a press release (opens in new tab) on Monday that the FDA has cleared irregular heart rhythm notifications for the Galaxy Watch.

Cardiovascular diseases remain one of the top causes of death worldwide. AFib (a type of arrhythmia) is among them, and the new irregular heart rhythm notifications (IHRN) will work with the Samsung BioActive Sensor to allow users better insight into their heart health.

With the new FDA clearance, users will soon be able to activate the new proactive IHRN notifications through the Samsung Health Monitor app. The sensors will work in the background (much like monitoring your BPM), and if your watch detects numerous irregular measurements, your Galaxy Watch will alert you to the possibility of AFib. Your watch will then suggest taking an ECG for more accurate information.

AFib cases aren't always obvious. Sometimes, it's quiet, and many people affected by it are asymptomatic. These new alerts directly on your wrist may help bring some peace of mind and even work to get you ahead of what your heart may be telling you (or not telling you) before it becomes a problem.

"We’re excited to announce that Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification, designed to help millions of people around the world who may not be aware of a potential heart risk, has been cleared by the FDA," says Hon Pak, vice president and head of Samsung's Digital Health Team. "This is yet another example of how Samsung prioritizes proactive safety solutions and enables users to receive a more holistic understanding of their cardiovascular and overall health."

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and other Galaxy Watches can take advantage of the new irregular heart rhythm notifications when the Korean OEM rolls it out with its recently announced One UI 5 watch update. Users shouldn't expect this update until later this year, but it promises to bring some useful improvements, such as higher-quality sleep tracking, a Route Workout expansion, and more.

A couple of weeks ago, Samsung finally let the Galaxy Watch 5's temperature sensor shine. The watch can now be used to track menstrual cycles and can even predict when a woman's period may begin based on the temperature of her skin.

