This special edition Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is hard to come by, for now

What you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Golf Edition differs from the standard Classic model in a few ways, including a green accent on the dial that extends to the power button.

You also get the Smart Caddy app pre-installed with a free subscription to the service.

The special edition smartwatch is available to preorder in South Korea at a base price of KRW 492,480, or approximately $387.

Samsung has launched a special edition of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, but it's only available in South Korea for the time being.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Golf Edition is now listed on the company's South Korean website, but unlike previous special edition models of Samsung's Android smartwatch line, this one arrives a little earlier than usual. The limited-edition smartwatch is now available for preorder in the country, as spotted by 9to5Google.

If you happen to live in South Korea, you can snag the smartwatch for KRW 492,480, or approximately $387, which gets you the 43mm model. If you go for the bigger variant, you'll be asked to pay KRW 520,410, or around $409. However, both models come only in Bluetooth variant, with no LTE version on offer, unlike the regular models.

Inside, you'll find the same specifications as the regular Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. This means you get a Super AMOLED screen in either 33.3mm or 37.3mm size, as well as a battery in either 300mAh or 425mAh capacity.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Where the special edition model differs is in terms of design and a few extra features. For example, its highlight feature is a rotating bezel and power button with green accent colors to reflect the nature of the sports it represents. The band also comes in two flavors: a green silicone option and a black strap with green stitching.

The chassis, on the other hand, is only available in silver. The watch also includes Samsung’s Smart Caddy app pre-installed, with a free subscription.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Golf Edition is available in either 43mm or 47mm sizes, like the standard models. While it's only available in Samsung's home country for now, it's a safe bet that it will make its way to international markets in the coming months.