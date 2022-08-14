Fitbit app's new update teases uninspiring Google Pixel Watch battery life

What you need to know

An APK teardown suggests a rather unremarkable battery life for the Google Pixel Watch.

This indication was spotted in the latest version of the Fitbit app.

It appears the Pixel Watch's battery life won't last more than 24 hours.

We should have a good idea by now of what the Google Pixel Watch will look like following its teaser during this year's Google I/O event, but a few details remain shrouded in mystery, such as the battery life. A new piece of evidence suggests the smartwatch won't have impressive stamina.

An APK teardown conducted by 9to5Google (opens in new tab) on the latest Fitbit app version (3.65) reveals that Fitbit is preparing to include support for Wear OS. It makes sense given that the Pixel Watch will include a full suite of features found on the best Fitbit devices, such as sleep tracking.

In the teardown, a few strings hinted at the smartwatch’s potential battery life, which doesn't appear to be impressive. For example, there's text for a reminder that, when enabled, will tell Pixel Watch owners to juice up their smartwatch before bedtime if it's running low on battery. The reminder specifies that at least a 30% charge is needed "to track a full night’s sleep."

It should be noted that APK teardowns do not always guarantee that a feature will make it to a final release. But this new indication backs up previous rumors that claimed the Pixel Watch's battery will be nothing special, lasting only up to 24 hours on a single charge.

Although this in-app description is not a solid indication of the wearable's battery life, it is in line with earlier rumors. As 9to5 pointed out, if a full night's sleep amounts to eight hours, then a 30% charge seems enough for that period. In total, this translates to approximately 24 hours of battery life.

While a 24-hour battery life does not sound too bad for a smartwatch, Google would be wise to improve on that front if it is to compete with the best Android smartwatch on the market.